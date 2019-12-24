You Can Now Get Cotton Candy in the Shape of Santa's Hat at Walt Disney World's Epcot

Image zoom Santa's hat-shaped cotton candy at Epcot Disney Food Blog/Instagram

It’s no secret that Walt Disney World goes all out with its holiday-themed food offerings, and this year it’s added a festive twist on a staple theme park snack.

Visitors to Disney World’s Epcot in Florida have the opportunity to enjoy cotton candy in the shape of Santa’s iconic red hat, as revealed by the Disney Food Blog.

The sugary confection is spun by hand at the China Pavilion, according to the blog, and will set back park-goers $15. The Santa hat version of the treat is reportedly only available between 11:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., 3:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

There are plenty more holiday-themed foods available during Christmastime throughout the resort, as well as some exclusive offerings at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, a ticketed event that takes place during certain evenings at the Magic Kingdom for an additional fee.

At the Magic Kingdom, Disney foodies can treat themselves to Mickey waffle sundae topped with mint ice cream, gingerbread sundaes and Frozen II-themed desserts during the event.

For those favoring savory snacks over their sweet tooth, there are also Jolly Tamales available at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café and beer cheese dips available at Gaston’s Tavern.

While the holiday treats are up for grabs for limited time, Disney World’s parks recently expanded their menus across all parks to be more inclusive year-round.

In September, it was announced that hundreds of new vegan dishes would be on sale. In fact, every single restaurant location added plant-based options beginning in October, and the vegan additions are expected to be added to Disneyland in California in the spring of 2020.

The new food items are created without animal meat, dairy, eggs or honey, and instead use ingredients like vegetables, fruits, grains, nuts, seeds and legumes.

“From comfort-food classics to exciting new dishes for the adventurer in all of us, everyone will find something to delight their tastebuds,” the Disney Parks blog said at the time of the announcement.