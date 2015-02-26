Image zoom

Your favorite state fair treat just got a major upgrade — say “hello” to Cotton Candy Oreos.



An Instagram user going by the name cookie0man uploaded images of what appears to be packaging of the new cookie flavor.

This isn’t the first time cookie0man — who appears to work for Oreo’s parent company Mondelez — has leaked new Oreo flavors on Instagram. He posted images of the newly-announced Red Velvet Oreos before their official release at the beginning of this month, and he also shared images of the rumored S’mores Oreos — or S’moreos, as we like to call them.

In other words, cookie0man is basically the Deep Throat of junk food.

So what are these Cotton Candy treats all about? The cookies appear to be regular Golden Oreos with a layer of pink and blue cotton candy-flavored creme sandwiched between them.

No word on when these brightly-colored cookies will be released — we’re still waiting for official confirmation on when S’moreos will be hitting shelves.

But have your glasses of milk at the ready!