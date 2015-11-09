Chinese Cotton Candy Is the Most Beautiful Junk Food You Could Ever Imagine

Never before have we felt mesmerized by cotton candy, yet here we are.

Videos of Chinese street vendors selling elaborate, beautifully constructed cotton candy flowers have us reevaluating the monochromatic fluff of our childhood.

While vendors in China have been making edible works of art for years, the big, beautiful cotton candy masterpieces are swiftly captivating the Internet. The huge creations — bigger than the heads of several small children — often incorporate four or more colors and require quick, precise handiwork.

The end product is denser than American candy floss; it’s something you can really sink your teeth into. (Sorry teeth, but some things are worth the decay.)

Until we muster up the gusto to buy a ticket to China to taste these creations, we’ll be browsing Instagram photos of them.

Swoon.