Costco Stores Will Soon Require a Membership to Eat at Their Famously Inexpensive Food Court

There’s so many things to love about Costco, but one of the best things is the amazingly cheap food court where you can get a hot dog and a soda for just $1.50 (and a ton of other options).

Though you’ve long been able to reap these benefits without a yearly membership to the superstore, that right is now in jeopardy.

Those who wish to dine-in may be required to pay the yearly fee (memberships start at $60 for the basic level). Signs have been spotted at multiple Costcos across the U.S. saying, “Effective March 16, 2020, an active Costco membership card will be required to purchase items from our food court. You can join today. Please see our membership counter for details,”

Instagram account @CostcoDeals posted a photo of the sign recently, and garnered mixed reactions from followers.

Some people are completely furious about the decision, with one person commenting, “Boooooooooo!!!! 👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽 We don’t always have our membership cards on us. What about those unplanned quick hot dog/pizza lunches?!? How is this meant to be more convenient? Seems like a way to keep poor people off the property. Not cool!”

While other people think that the change is a good move for the store, “I thought membership was always required just to step foot in the door. This makes sense. Non members shouldn’t be using the food court.”

There’s no word yet whether this will be a change for all stores nationwide. Yahoo News reached out to two Costco stores in New York state, and they both hadn’t heard word from corporate about the change.

A representative for the company told 10News that “management has no comment at this time.”