Beloved for its rich, creamy filling and a flaky, buttery crust, Costco's 12-inch pumpkin pie is jam-packed with the perfect amount of fall flavors at a bargain price

Costco's Famous Pumpkin Pie Is Back on Shelves — But the Price Has Gone Up

There are a few surefire signs that fall is on the way: school goes back in session, the leaves start changing, and Costco's insanely popular pumpkin pie reappears on bakery shelves.

Well, time to start putting the summer clothes away, because as of last week, the membership-only warehouse wholesaler has brought back one of its biggest-selling products.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Photographs of the dessert have started appearing on social media accounts, like Costco Sisters and Costco Buys, who shared pictured of the pie from the store on Aug. 23 and Sept. 1, respectively.

Beloved for its rich, creamy filling and a flaky, buttery crust, the pie is jam-packed with the perfect amount of fall flavors.

Retailing for $6.99 —up from its previous cost of $5.99 — the 58 Oz., 12-inch Kirkland Signature pumpkin pie is a major money maker for Costco.

Back in 2019, the company sold a staggering amount of pies between September and December (the four months it offers the dessert): 6.1 million to be exact, according to the company.

Of the 6.3 million sold, a total of 2.1 million were bought in the three days running up to Thanksgiving.

Surprisingly, the pie's recipe, from VP of bakery operations Sue McConnaha, hasn't changed much since 1987, when it first hit shelves.

Its only been altercation came in 2016, when it was increased from 10-inches to 12-inches.

The pie is made from all-natural and preservative-free ingredients, including Dickinson pumpkins sourced from local farmers in Illinois, whom Costco contacts in the spring with sales projects so they know how many fields to plant.

After being scooped, chopped, de-seeded, de-stemmed, cooked, heated, and mashed into a puree, the pumpkin is then shipped to Costco's baking warehouse in Issaqueh, Washington. There, it's combined with pre-mixed blend of dry ingredients and spices, whole eggs, and water, and baked to perfection.

And those seeds? They don't go to waste either. Each year they're saved and sold to a company that makes bird food.

Of course, Costco isn't the only brand out there to be offering pumpkin flavors options while summer is still in effect.

Starbucks has already brought back its famous Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. For the full fall experience, the coffee chain is also stocking their bakery with seasonal baked treats like the pumpkin cream cheese muffin and pumpkin scone. (The brand's pumpkin loaf is also on the menu, although it's available all year.)

Not to be outdone, Dunkin' launched their pumpkin-filled menu, Dairy Queen released the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard and Tim Hortons announced their own Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Pumpkin Spice Iced Capps.