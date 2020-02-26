Costco Will Soon Sell Microwaveable Cups of Panera's Mac and Cheese Nationwide

Image zoom Panera

Panera Bread‘s signature mac and cheese has achieved a cult-like following over the years, and now Costco shoppers can get a generous helping of that same dish in the comfort of their own homes.

The grocery giant now stocks the chain’s iconic cheesy menu item in microwaveable cups. The top-selling at-home version comes with four 10-oz. packages for only $9.99 at Costco locations in the Northeast, Midwest, and Northwest, and it will be carried out nationwide starting May 25, 2020.

Panera Bread famously carries the #2 brand of refrigerated mac and cheese nationwide, and Americans consume about 60 million servings of it each year. As such, we’ll be rushing down to Costco ASAP because we’re expecting the product to fly off shelves at all participating locations.

The microwaveable cups were first spotted by Instagram account @CostcoGuy4U, but according to a Panera Bread representative, the packages have been shipping to Costco stores since July 2019.

The product label explains that the product features “tender shell pasta perfectly nestled in our signature blend of creamy cheese sauce and tangy Vermont white cheddar cheese.”

Like most microwavable versions of the dish, all you need to do is remove the lid and film, microwave the cup for 2-3 minutes while stirring halfway through, and voilà.

Users in the comment section of @CostcoGuy4U’s post appeared excited to try the new product, while others were wary about the number of calories per serving. “Oh yikes 600 per serving!!!😳” one person wrote, while another clarified, “According to the website, it’s 500 cals per serving.. which isn’t far off from the restaurant version. It’s decadent stuff. :P”

Regardless, this seems like the ideal way to spend the rest of comfort food season.