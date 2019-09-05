Costco Is Already Selling Their Famous Pumpkin Pie and the Internet Can't Handle It

Fall may be a few weeks away, but it’s already alive and well at Costco.

The popular membership-only warehouse wholesaler is already stocking the shelves of its bakery with its popular pumpkin pie, according to photographs of the sweet treat that have started popping up on social media accounts like Costco Buys (first pointed out by Delish.)

Beloved for its rich, creamy filling and a flaky, buttery crust, the pie is jam-packed with the perfect amount of fall flavors.

Retailing for $5.99, the 58 Oz., 12-inch Kirkland Signature pumpkin pie is a big seller for Costco.

Back in 2015, the company sold a staggering amount of pies between September and December (the four months it offers the dessert) — 5.3 million to be exact, according to a 2016 edition of Costco Connection.

Of the 5.3 million sold, a total of 1.75 million were bought in the three days running up to Thanksgiving.

So what makes the pumpkin pie so desirable?

It could be that its made from all-natural and preservative-free ingredients.

Dickinson pumpkins are sourced from local farmers in Illinois, whom Costco contacts in the spring with sales projects so they know how many fields to plant, according to article (3.4 million pumpkins were used in 2015, they say).

After being scooped, chopped, de-seeded, de-stemmed, cooked, heated, and mashed into a puree, the pumpkin is then shipped to Costco’s baking warehouse in Issaqueh, Washington. There, it’s combined with pre-mixed blend of dry ingredients and spices, whole eggs, and water, and baked to perfection.

The recipe, from VP of bakery operations Sue McConnaha, hasn’t changed much since 1987, when the pie first hit shelves.

It’s only been altercation came in 2016, when it was increased from 10-inches to 12-inches.

Meanwhile, Costco isn’t the only brand out there to be offering pumpkin flavors options while summer is still in effect.

Starbucks has already dropped its famous Pumpkin Spice Latte, along with a new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

Krispy Kreme is also out with their Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Donut, and a new limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Donut.

They’ve taken it to the next step too, creating the “Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection” plan which lets customers trade in other pumpkin spice produces that they’ve been disappointed by — looking at you Pumpkin Spice Spam — for a free Krispy Kreme pumpkin spice donut.