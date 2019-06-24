Costco Is Selling Packaged Cheese Flights for Under $20

Image zoom Costco Deals/Instagram

It might not get any better than this for cheese lovers.

On Saturday, a popular Instagram account Costco Deals noted that a brand new packaged cheese flight had hit the shelves at the warehouse club — and at a price that wouldn’t break the bank.

“These #kirklandsignature #cheese flights are the best!! Now a new summer #cheeseflight is available! Only $19.99!” the account wrote, alongside a picture of the Kirkland Signature Cheese Flight, which featured five different kinds of cheese: Monteau Alpine, Cabot Clothbound Cheddar, a red wine-soaked goat cheese, 12-month-aged Manchego, and dijon herb-rubbed Fontina.

Taking things to the next level, the packaging also suggests which wines to pair with the different types of cheese.

“These sell out fast and seem to be in select stores! Grab it if you see it! This was found in nw region! Perfect for #charcuterie boards!” the account noted.

Costco first began promoting the cheese flights about six months ago, noting at the time that the items were seasonal and would be updated from time-to-time.

“Wanted to take a moment to introduce a new item for us we’re really excited about,” deli buyer Chris Schaller explained in a video introducing the new product last winter.

“This is the Kirkland signature cheese flight,” he continued, adding that the product is “a collaborative effort working with a couple different buyers from around the country to develop what we thought was the best combination of cheeses.”

Outlining the different uses for the product, he went on to explain that the cheese flight was a great way to try out some new types of cheese for a low cost.

Offering up a few helpful hints for how to get the most out of the cheese flight, the Costco buyer went on to explain a few dos and don’ts.

“Regardless of how you’re going to try it there’s a couple of best practices for most cheeses. You really want to take it out of the refrigerator at least an hour before you’re going to serve it,” he shared, adding that in order to “limit the flavor migration from one cheese to another,” separate knives should be used for each piece of cheese.

As for the shelf life of the product, he noted that cheese flights should “last at least a couple months in your refrigerator.”

The buyer went on to say that since the product is seasonal, Costco wanted to get feedback from its customers about what types of cheese they would want to see in future versions of the flight.