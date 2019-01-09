Calling All Keto Fans! Costco and Aldi Are Selling Low-Carb Wraps Made Entirely Out of Cheese

If you’re on the keto diet and have been missing out on some Mexican staple foods like tacos and burritos, we have some good news.

Grocery stores including Costco, Aldi and Amazon Fresh have all recently started selling Folios Cheese Wraps. As pointed out by Delish, the wraps are gluten-free and contain no added sugars, so they’re perfect for anyone following the very low-carb, moderate protein and high-fat eating plan. They’re also lactose free for anyone with an allergy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

You have choices when it comes to cheese preference too. The 100% cheese wraps come made with cheddar, jarlsberg, or parmesan.

A representative for the company confirmed to PEOPLE that they are available in Costco stores in the Northwest, Aldi stores nationwide and available on Amazon Fresh in major cities like Miami and Denver. (Check the full list of retailers here.)

RELATED: All of the Celebrities Who Have Gone on the Keto Diet

Keto fans having been sharing their experiences on Instagram, and they are predominantly positive reviews.

One home cook turned the wrap into a cheese crisp bowl for the taco salad. “ITS SOOOO GOOOD GUYS!” they said on Instagram.

Others have been using them for meat and veggie wraps, tacos, or even breakfast wraps.

“I was worried they would tear easily, but it didn’t at all,” said one Instagram user.

WATCH: Food for Cheese Lovers! How to Make Stuffed Zucchini

If you’re a Costco shopper, look for them in the cheese section near the dairy and meats, advised another.

One cheese sheet has about 180 calories, 12 grams of protein and 13 grams of fat.