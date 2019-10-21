Some Costco Stores Are Selling 3-Cheese Pull-Apart Bread for $11 — Here's Where to Get It

Image zoom

Do you ever feel like there’s something missing from your life? Well, this could be it: Costco’s Cheesy Pull-Apart Bread.

The cheesy bread or pain au fromage includes two loaves for $11, and the dish is ready to serve in only 14-16 minutes. It’s pre-cut into individual cubes and stuffed with mozzarella, brie, and Emmental cheeses. Once heated, each individual piece pulls apart perfectly, the cheese completely melted. Yep, our mouths are watering too.

The two-pack is perfect for any dinner party: it’s fun, delicious, easy to make, not too messy, and a lot cheaper than some hors d’oeuvres.

Currently, the product is available at Costco stores in the Northeast, Midwest, Texas, and Eastern Canada regions. It’s made by the French food company, Tipiak, which sells other cheesy food too, like these cheese-filled French soufflé puffs.

The Instagram account @CostcoBuys was one of the first to find the product, and their caption spoke very highly of it: “You guys I am OBSESSED with this Tipiak pull apart cheese bread from Costco!” they wrote. The account @CostcoGuy4U also posted a photo of the box, saying “This stuff is amazing! Perfect with a Salad or a bottle of Wine…Cheers!”