Costco Is Selling a 27-Lb. Bucket of Mac and Cheese with a 20-Year Shelf Life

Oh Costco, you’ve truly outdone yourself this time.

The wholesale store just figured out a way to make sure you will never run out of mac and cheese again: sell it in a 27-lb. tub.

You read that correctly, 27 lbs. That’s as much as about 100 baseballs, half a bale of hay or your average 3-year-old child.

The Chef’s Banquet Macaroni and Cheese Storage Bucket now sold at Costco holds 180 servings of the fan-favorite meal. Piled high in the six-gallon container are separate pouches of elbow pasta and cheddar cheese sauce.

The tub sells for $89.99, which really means you’re only paying $2 per serving. Also, you’re making quite the investment as the product will last a long time—two decades in fact. The shelf life is so long that Costco listed the product under “all emergency foods” on the store’s website.

So don’t worry if you don’t want to eat macaroni and cheese everyday, because you have another 20 years to finish it off.

The best part is, if or when you do run out, the product is available for delivery in five to seven days.

This jumbo news comes days after the store announced they would be selling a 7-lb. bucket of Nutella. We’re not quite sure as to why the store decided to supersize these specific products, but we’re definitely not mad about it.