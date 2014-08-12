The World's Most Stylish Cookie Entrepreneur Is 10 Years Old

Image zoom

Cory Nieves had a sweet idea.



In 2009, when the then-five-year-old’s mom needed a car, the boy decided to raise money by selling hot cocoa from a food stand outside their Englewood, New Jersey, home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Business started booming. After incorporating the company legally, the young CEO expanded his product line and began selling cookies. Today Mr. Cory’s Cookies sells nine different varieties, including chocolate chip with walnuts, lemon, white macadamia nut and sugar-free oatmeal raisin, at local events, farmers markets and area bakeries.

RELATED: From Mini to Mega: 6 Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes

“My favorite is the chocolate chip,” the fifth grader told ABC News. “I come up with all the recipes.”

This embed is invalid

His story recently went viral, and no wonder: The kid not only has the confidence of a veteran businessman but the style of a Hollywood star. His Instagram feed shows some of his work outfits like the off-white suit, red tie and socks, brown Oxfords and chunky watch. Another sharp look: butter yellow skinny jeans with mint-green blazer, white tee and—for a pop of color—a red belt.

This embed is invalid

Like any good entrepreneur, Cory wants to grow the business; kosher and nut-free options are in the works. His mom, Lisa Howard, said her son already does a lot of events with local car dealerships, hospitals, hair salons and banks, but his future goal is to land corporate accounts.

RELATED: Taylor Swift & Kelly Osbourne Have a Girls’ Night Baking Cookies!

Of course, there’s already another advantage to having a business with healthy receipts? Cory has gotten really good at math!