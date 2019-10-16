Cory Colton's Sweet Maple & Candied Ginger Dip with 'Boo-scotti'

Image zoom Jennifer Causey

The executive pastry chef at Quality Italian in New York City serves up a “frightfully easy dessert you can make with your kids”

Cory Colton’s Sweet Maple & Candied Ginger Dip

1 (8-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, at room temperature

½ cup powdered sugar

6 Tbsp. unsalted butter, at room temperature

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ cup finely chopped candied ginger

¼ cup whole milk

½ tsp. maple extract or pure maple syrup

Carved medium pumpkin, for serving (optional)

Apple slices, pretzels and biscotti, for serving

1. Place cream cheese, powdered sugar, butter and salt in a medium bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth, about 2 minutes.

2. Stir in candied ginger, milk and maple extract until combined. Transfer dip to a serving bowl; cover and chill until ready to use.

3. Place bowl of dip in a jack-o’-lantern pumpkin, if desired. Serve with apple slices, pretzels or “boo-scotti” cookies (see below).

Serves: 6

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Halloween Chocolate “Boo-scotti” Cookies

How to Make It: Microwave 8 oz. chopped white chocolate in a small microwaveable bowl until melted, stirring every 30 seconds. Dip 8 chocolate biscotti into melted white chocolate; place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Refrigerate until chocolate is set, about 15 minutes. Microwave 4 oz. chopped dark chocolate in a small microwaveable bowl until melted, stirring every 20 seconds. Dip toothpick into dark chocolate, and use to drawghost eyes and mouths. Let stand until chocolate is set, about 15 minutes.