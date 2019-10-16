Cory Colton's Sweet Maple & Candied Ginger Dip with 'Boo-scotti'

The executive pastry chef at Quality Italian in New York City serves up a "frightfully easy dessert you can make with your kids"

By People Staff
October 16, 2019 04:29 PM
Jennifer Causey

Cory Colton’s Sweet Maple & Candied Ginger Dip

1 (8-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, at room temperature
½ cup powdered sugar
6 Tbsp. unsalted butter, at room temperature
½ tsp. kosher salt
¼ cup finely chopped candied ginger
¼ cup whole milk
½ tsp. maple extract or pure maple syrup
Carved medium pumpkin, for serving (optional)
Apple slices, pretzels and biscotti, for serving

1. Place cream cheese, powdered sugar, butter and salt in a medium bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth, about 2 minutes.
2. Stir in candied ginger, milk and maple extract until combined. Transfer dip to a serving bowl; cover and chill until ready to use.
3. Place bowl of dip in a jack-o’-lantern pumpkin, if desired. Serve with apple slices, pretzels or “boo-scotti” cookies (see below).

Serves: 6
Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes

Halloween Chocolate “Boo-scotti” Cookies
How to Make It: Microwave 8 oz. chopped white chocolate in a small microwaveable bowl until melted, stirring every 30 seconds. Dip 8 chocolate biscotti into melted white chocolate; place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Refrigerate until chocolate is set, about 15 minutes. Microwave 4 oz. chopped dark chocolate in a small microwaveable bowl until melted, stirring every 20 seconds. Dip toothpick into dark chocolate, and use to drawghost eyes and mouths. Let stand until chocolate is set, about 15 minutes.

