Here's What Chain Restaurants Like McDonald's, Domino's, and Chipotle Are Doing Amid Coronavirus Crisis

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, restaurants and bars across the United States are faced with implementing unprecedented precautionary measures. So you may be wondering which fast-food restaurants are still open and in what capacity.

Many chains including Chipotle, KFC, and Burger King are offering free delivery through at least the rest of March. Others like Chick-fil-A are opting for takeout and drive-thru services only. Check out the list of restaurants below, listed alphabetically.

&pizza

The pizza restaurant chain implemented a carry-out and to-go only model this week, in addition to offering free and contactless delivery through the &pizza website and app. All hospital workers will also receive free pizza in stores when they present a valid ID. If they are unable to leave their respective posts, they can text 200-03 #HERO to obtain a unique code to get the pie delivered.

Arby’s

The fast-food chain’s parent company Inspire Brands announced this week that they would be closing down dining rooms and transitioning all of their company-owned restaurants to a “to go only” model. Instead, they are emphasizing drive-thru, take-out, and curbside pick-up options, which will be available subject to local regulations.

“Inspire Brands is committed to supporting our guests, team members, and communities while we all take measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19),” they announced in a statement. “As a company, we have taken several actions during this difficult time, including temporarily closing our dining rooms and moving all of our company-owned Arby’s, Jimmy John’s, Sonic, Buffalo Wild Wings and Rusty Taco restaurants to a ‘to-go only’ model.”

Blaze Pizza

The national pizza chain is waiving delivery fees on all orders of $10 or more via the Blaze Pizza app or website for a limited time. They’re also introducing two new online specials starting March 17: one large one-topping pizza for $10 and two large one-topping pizzas for $20. They are also offering free delivery on Postmates through March 22, and on DoorDash from March 17 through March 22.

“While many of our restaurants will be closing their dining room seating, we offer carryout, delivery and pickup options via online ordering through blazepizza.com and the Blaze app,” wrote the company in a statement. “We’ve added a no-contact delivery option. When you order on blazepizza.com, add your drop-off request in the Special Instructions box at checkout and the delivery drivers will leave your order where you specify.”

Buffalo Wild Wings

Similar to Arby’s, the fast-food chain’s parent company Inspire Brands announced this week that they would be closing down all company-owned restaurants’ dining rooms and transitioning them to a “to go only” model. Drive-thru, take-out, and curbside pick-up options will be available subject to local regulations.

Burger King

The burger chain is offering free delivery on Postmates and Grubhub for orders over $10. Over the next month, Burger King’s other third-party partners including DoorDash and Uber Eats will also waive delivery fees.

“We are talking to other restaurant chains around the world to understand what they are doing. We are the most competitive burger brand on the planet. But, there are times to turn down the grill and make sure as a restaurant industry that we are learning from each other,” the company said in a statement. “We are staying in touch with our competitors to make sure we’re all doing the right thing together in this situation so that you don’t have to worry about your health when you walk into any restaurant in the United States – whether ours or someone else’s. “

Chipotle

The Mexican food chain announced Thursday that they’re offering free delivery through March 31 on orders of $10 or more placed through the Chipotle app or website. They’re adding tamper-evident packaging seals to everything that goes out for delivery in addition to making meals with separate ingredients in kitchens dedicated to digital orders. You can even ask your delivery driver to limit direct contact and leave the bag outside your door. There will also be Chipotlanes at participating locations, where diners can pick up mobile orders from their cars.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our guests and employees. Chipotle is monitoring this evolving situation very closely and working with the CDC, FDA, and local officials. We continue to follow our existing industry-leading protocols, which prepare us for unforeseen events like COVID-19,” the company said in a statement.

Chick-fil-A

The chicken sandwich chain is closing down its dining rooms for an indefinite time in an effort to limit person-to-person contact. They will be offering drive-thru services only during this time, as well as takeout, delivery, and mobile ordering options where possible.

“Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options,” the company said in a statement. “Thanks for your patience. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you.”

Dairy Queen

The ice cream chain’s stores remain open, but they have increased sanitation practices and postponed their free cone day.

“DQ stores remain open and our focus is to provide a clean and safe place for our fans to continue to enjoy their favorite foods and treats. We are following our everyday cleaning and sanitation practices that meet and often exceed local, state and government standards,” they said in a statement. “We also have increased the frequency of employee handwashing and cleaning of high-contact areas in our restaurants including door handles, pin pads for transactions, condiment and beverage stations, countertops and fan seating areas.”

Del Taco

Use the code DELTACONOW on Postmates to receive free delivery from the taco chain for a limited time only. No minimum purchase is required, and all packages will be protected with a tamper-evident seal. After March 30, there will be free delivery on all orders over $15, as well as free delivery on DoorDash for first-time Del Taco customers.

Domino’s

The pizza chain—which primarily operates on delivery and carry-out sales—is now offering contactless delivery options. They have also implemented more precautionary measures in stores in terms of cleaning.

“We have implemented a number of precautions based on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and other health authorities to minimize the risk of the transmission of COVID-19 for both team members and customers alike, including an increased emphasis on the things we do each and every day in the interest of food safety,” said Domino’s Pizza CEO Ritch Allison in a statement. “While this global pandemic is a new challenge for us all, we will continue to follow advice of all health authorities and work hard to continue to feed our communities safely.”

Kentucky Fried Chicken

KFC is offering free delivery through their website and delivery partners, Grubhub and Seamless, through April 26. All you need to do to qualify is spend a minimum of $12, so now’s a great time to try their Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts meal, which is available nationwide for a limited time only.

“We have action plans in place, supplies at the ready and we’re committed to rapidly evolving our policies based on recommendations from the CDC and local health authorities to ensure we’re doing everything we can to protect you, and the team members working in our KFC restaurants,” wrote the company in a statement.

Jimmy John’s

The fast-food chain is owned by the same parent company as Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings, so they are also closing down all dining rooms and transitioning to a “to-go only” model. Drive-thru, take-out, and curbside pick-up options will be available subject to local regulations.

McDonald’s

The burger chain announced this week that company-owned stores would close all dining areas and serve customers via drive-thrus, delivery, and to-go orders.

“Our independent franchisees continue to focus on the needs of their local communities and make safe and caring decisions,” McDonald’s said in a statement. “Franchisees are strongly encouraged to adopt similar operations procedures while keeping the needs of their people and communities at the center of their decisions. This guidance is supported by franchisee leadership and is expected to be adopted by the majority of franchisees.”

Popeyes

The fried chicken chain has increased cleaning in stores as well as introduced contactless service at the drive-thru and delivery. They are also offering free delivery through the Popeyes website and app.

“Where we’re from, friends are family. That’s why, during these uncertain times, we’re working hard to get your food quicker and safer. From contactless service at the drive-thru and delivery to increased cleaning procedures, we want to treat you, like we treat family,” said Popeyes President of the Americas Felipe Athayde in a statement.

Shake Shack

The burger chain is closing all dining rooms and temporarily shifting to a “to-go only” operating model amid coronavirus concerns. Guests can place to-go orders in the restaurant, pre-order on the Shake Shack website or app, or order for delivery through third-party apps including Grubhub and Seamless.

“As we navigate this evolving situation, we’ll continue to act in the interest of the safety of our team and our guests,” said Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti in a statement. “We’re committed to doing our part as a company to play a proactive role in protecting our communities.”

Sonic

Inspire Brands also owns Sonic and will be closing down all the chain’s dining rooms and transitioning them to a “to go only” model. Drive-thru, take-out, and curbside pick-up options will be available subject to local regulations.

Starbucks

The popular coffee retailer announced Sunday that they would only be allowing a “to go” model in U.S. and Canadian locations for at least two weeks to help contain the coronavirus, according to a company news release.

“Every community’s needs are incredibly different,” said Rossann Williams, Starbucks’ executive vice president and president of the US company-operated business and Canada. “We want to make sure we play a constructive role by taking responsible actions, in partnership with the CDC and local public health authorities, so we can continue to do what’s right for our partners and customers.”

Subway

The sandwich chain announced this week that they’re increasing the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing restaurants, as well as temporarily removing dine-in sandwich baskets and serving trays. They’ve also added no-contact options for deliveries through their website or third-party services including Doordash, Grubhub, Postmates, and Uber Eats.

“We are prepared for any service changes to local Subway restaurants should they be required by the CDC, WHO and regional public health department officials. We will continue to proactively monitor, evaluate and respond to the impact of the virus, and update you on how we are making swift changes with your safety and needs in mind,” wrote CEO of Subway Restaurants John Chidsey in a statement.

Sweetgreen

In an effort to encourage social distancing, the salad chain moved to a “digital ordering” experience in all restaurants this week. As such, customers can only order for pick-up or delivery. Those opting to pick-up their orders will not be allowed inside until their designated pick-up time. Additionally, they have dedicated their outpost operations and teams to support those on the front lines by delivering free, fresh salads and bowls to hospitals in the cities they already serve.

“At Sweetgreen, your health and safety and that of our team members is our top priority. Our dedicated response team is closely monitoring guidelines regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19) and we are taking increased precautions by reinforcing health + hygiene protocols for all team members and restaurants,” the company said in a statement.

Taco Bell

The chain announced that they will be serving guests via drive-thru or delivery only, where necessary. You can check their website for more information on your local Taco Bell restaurant.

“We aim to be the safest place to eat AND the safest place to work,” wrote CEO Mark King in a message on Twitter.

Wendy’s

The burger restaurant chain is closing down all of its dining rooms but remaining open for take-out, pick-up, drive-thru, and delivery service, where permitted.

“As a Company, we will adopt these practices in our owned operations and strongly urge our franchise locations to do the same, which many are already doing. We also recognize that governments in some locations are requiring more strict measures, and as a System, we will of course adhere to those restrictions as well,” said Wendy’s CEO and President Todd Penegor in a statement. “We will continue to evaluate the landscape, understanding it’s changing rapidly, and will adapt as needed.”

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.