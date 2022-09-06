'Corn Kid' Tariq Named South Dakota's 'Corn-bassador' — Everything to Know About the Viral Star

Corn is having a moment — and it's all thanks to a 7-year old boy named Tariq.

Now known as the "Corn Kid," the viral star appeared in a video on Recess Therapy, which posts hilariously sweet clips from interviews with host Julian Shapiro-Barnum.

The video starts with Tariq saying, "For me, I really like corn," as he clutches his own grilled corn on a stick. Shapiro-Barnum then follows up by asking the 7-year-old what he likes about the sweet vegetable. "Ever since I was told that corn was real, it tasted good," Tariq adorably answered. "But when I tried it with butter, everything changed! I love corn."

Music group, The Gregory Brothers, also known as Schmoyoho on Youtube and TikTok, turned the interview snippets into a catchy remix that has gone viral on TikTok.

Most recently, the Corn Kid was named South Dakota's official "Corn-bassador." On Saturday, Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive proclamation, declaring his new title, while Tariq also visited the state's Corn Palace. The attraction features corn murals, fun activities and has a corn mascot, who Tariq got to meet, according to photos in the governor's tweet.

Governor Kristi Noem/Twitter

As a result of his unexpected fame, the Corn Kid created his own TikTok account, @kornboyofficial, in which he shares even more content chronicling his love of the starchy vegetable.

On Sunday, the account shared a clip of Tariq driving through corn fields on his way to the South Dakota-based palace. "My babies!" he quipped.

Several celebrities, including Martha Stewart and Barbara Corcoran, have joined in on the viral trend by posting their own videos with the song. The latest playful rendition is from Kevin Bacon, who played an acoustic version of the remix on a balcony overlooking the ocean. Perhaps the funniest part of the video is that he used an ear of corn to tap along to the beat as he strummed his guitar.

"I can't imagine a more beautiful thing #itscorn 🌽," he captioned the post, using quotes from Tariq's original video.

Fast food chains and large brands alike are even backing Tariq. Last month, Chipotle shared a social media spot showcasing the Corn Kid. As the camera panned over toppings, viewers could hear the Chipotle employee asking a customer what ingredients he wanted in his bowl. After continuously declining rice, protein, beans and toppings, the employee asked, "any corn?" and the camera finally revealed the customer's identity by showing a smiling Tariq who enthusiastically said, "It's corn!"