'Corn Kid' Tariq Named South Dakota's 'Corn-bassador' — Everything to Know About the Viral Star

An interview featuring a 7-year-old and his enthusiastic love of corn has captured the hearts of many

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2022 03:09 PM
Tariq Day corn ambassador South Dakota
Photo: Governor Kristi Noem/Twitter

Corn is having a moment — and it's all thanks to a 7-year old boy named Tariq.

Now known as the "Corn Kid," the viral star appeared in a video on Recess Therapy, which posts hilariously sweet clips from interviews with host Julian Shapiro-Barnum.

The video starts with Tariq saying, "For me, I really like corn," as he clutches his own grilled corn on a stick. Shapiro-Barnum then follows up by asking the 7-year-old what he likes about the sweet vegetable. "Ever since I was told that corn was real, it tasted good," Tariq adorably answered. "But when I tried it with butter, everything changed! I love corn."

Music group, The Gregory Brothers, also known as Schmoyoho on Youtube and TikTok, turned the interview snippets into a catchy remix that has gone viral on TikTok.

Most recently, the Corn Kid was named South Dakota's official "Corn-bassador." On Saturday, Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive proclamation, declaring his new title, while Tariq also visited the state's Corn Palace. The attraction features corn murals, fun activities and has a corn mascot, who Tariq got to meet, according to photos in the governor's tweet.

Tariq Day corn ambassador South Dakota
Governor Kristi Noem/Twitter

As a result of his unexpected fame, the Corn Kid created his own TikTok account, @kornboyofficial, in which he shares even more content chronicling his love of the starchy vegetable.

On Sunday, the account shared a clip of Tariq driving through corn fields on his way to the South Dakota-based palace. "My babies!" he quipped.

Several celebrities, including Martha Stewart and Barbara Corcoran, have joined in on the viral trend by posting their own videos with the song. The latest playful rendition is from Kevin Bacon, who played an acoustic version of the remix on a balcony overlooking the ocean. Perhaps the funniest part of the video is that he used an ear of corn to tap along to the beat as he strummed his guitar.

"I can't imagine a more beautiful thing #itscorn 🌽," he captioned the post, using quotes from Tariq's original video.

Fast food chains and large brands alike are even backing Tariq. Last month, Chipotle shared a social media spot showcasing the Corn Kid. As the camera panned over toppings, viewers could hear the Chipotle employee asking a customer what ingredients he wanted in his bowl. After continuously declining rice, protein, beans and toppings, the employee asked, "any corn?" and the camera finally revealed the customer's identity by showing a smiling Tariq who enthusiastically said, "It's corn!"

Related Articles
Yung Gravy and Sheri Easterling attend the 2022 MTV VMAs
Everything to Know About the Romance Between Yung Gravy and Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling
Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Relationship Timeline
JC Chasez
JC Chasez Launches TikTok Account, Asks Fellow *NSYNC Members for Advice: 'Am I Doing This Right?'
Kehlani, Christian Walker
Kehlani Explains Viral Interaction with Influencer Christian Walker, Says He Harassed Starbucks Workers
Monroe Cannon, Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey and Moroccan Scott Cannon attend the Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon Party on Mary 13 in Los Angeles, California
All About Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Twins, Moroccan and Monroe
Jack Harlow and Brandy perform onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jack Harlow and Brandy Perform Surprise Live Debut of 'First Class' Remix at BET Awards 2022
Ezra Miller
A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies
Gov. Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski
Governor Slams 'Disgusting Lie' She Was Involved with Trump Aide as Separate Woman Accuses Him of Harassment
Jack Harlow and Brandy
Brandy Remixes Jack Harlow's 'First Class' After He Learned She's Ray J's Sister: 'My Name Is World Famous'
Pages from the Flat Stanley book that Jake Chessum photographed in 2000 for then third grader Amanda Crommett- found by Amanda in 2022. The two were connected via social media. Featured here, Sarah Jessica Parker
When Sarah Jessica Parker, Jeff Goldblum and More Stars Met Flat Stanley — and Inspired a Sweet Reunion!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers attend the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 on December 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )
Joe Jonas Pokes Fun at the Attention He and His Brothers Got When They Wore Purity Rings
B. J. Novak (L) and Mindy Kaling attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's Friendship Timeline
blake lively pancake art
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
SUSIE EVANS, CLAYTON ECHARD
Clayton Echard and Susie Evans' Relationship Timeline
2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Runway
Former Victoria's Secret Models Recall Wearing Provocative Child-Like Lingerie Adorned with Toys
tiktok-chefs
All of the TikTok Chefs and Food Stars You Should Be Following Right Now