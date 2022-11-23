 'Corn Kid' Tariq Hands Out Thanksgiving Donations of Canned Corn with City Harvest

The beloved "Corn Kid" is donating his favorite food for Thanksgiving.

Tariq, 7, garnered the moniker "Corn Kid" after a video of him showing his undying love for the dish went viral in September.

Now, he's teaming up with the Green Giant brand for the holiday season as they hope to make corn the "star" of the menu, per a press release shared by the food company.

"What is Thanksgiving without corn?" Tariq asked. "Thanksgiving is practically a holiday about corn. I mean, every day could be a holiday if you get to eat corn at some point - but this is the one day that we get to stay home with family, watch a big parade, and then eat corn. Lots and lots of corn. It's my favorite day of the year!"

The recipes for "Corn Kid's Corniest Mac 'n' Cheese" and "Corn Kid's Corn Casserole" were also released to celebrate Green Giant's partnership with Tariq.

Along with making unique dishes that feature corn, Green Giant and Tariq completed their one-week partnership by donating canned vegetables at City Harvest on Monday.

Tariq and the Jolly Green Giant mascot made an appearance at City Harvest in Tariq's hometown of Brooklyn. It is notably New York City's very first food recovery center, as well as the largest, according to the release.

During the event, they donated 40,000 canned vegetables, and 50,000 cans for corn for over 270,000 attendees, Green Giant said in its announcement.

Limited-edition aprons that read, "I'm a giant fan of corn," and feature Tariq's voice sending holiday wishes will also be given away.

They will also be sending donated goods to the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, where Tariq will appear on the Green Giant Harvest in the Valley float, per the release.

"We are very excited to partner with Corn Kid this Thanksgiving as his enthusiasm for corn rivals that of the Green Giant himself," said Kristen Thompson, Senior Vice President & President, Frozen & Vegetables, B&G Foods in the announcement. "Corn Kid has a giant heart and we are thrilled to help him share his love of corn with his community this Thanksgiving with an enormous donation of our canned veggies."

The viral star was featured in a video on Recess Therapy, which posts hilariously sweet clips from interviews with host Julian Shapiro-Barnum.

The video started with Tariq saying, "For me, I really like corn," as he clutched his own grilled corn on a stick. Shapiro-Barnum then followed up by asking the child what he likes about the food. "Ever since I was told that corn was real, it tasted good," Tariq adorably answered. "But when I tried it with butter, everything changed! I love corn."

Music group, The Gregory Brothers, also known as Schmoyoho on Youtube and TikTok, turned the interview snippets into a catchy remix that went viral on TikTok.

The Corn Kid was later named South Dakota's official "Corn-bassador." Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive proclamation, declaring his new title, while Tariq also visited the state's Corn Palace. The attraction features corn murals, fun activities and has a corn mascot.