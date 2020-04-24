'Cooking With Pixar' YouTube Series Features Recipes Inspired by Your Favorite Animated Movies

Image zoom Pixar/ Youtube

Ever wonder what Pizza Planet’s pizza from Toy Story tastes like? Now’s your chance to find out!

Celebrity chefs have been sharing simple recipes to try out while social distancing — which are super helpful for parents who need new ideas for getting dinner on the table — but what about kids who want to get involved, too? The “Cooking with Pixar” YouTube series is here to get children (and adults) a bit more excited about experimenting in the kitchen.

Disney’s Pixar has been creating adorable cooking tutorial videos starring beloved characters from different movies like Toy Story 4, Onward and the short Bao. Each video shows steps for making easy recipes that kids of all ages can help out with.

In the first episode, Bao assists in making the traditional Chinese dumplings he was named after. Everything is made from scratch, starting with the dough and finishing with the pork filling.

Forky from Toy Story 4 hosts a pizza party in episode two. Chef Forky gives instructions on how to prepare an out-of-this-world pie: a Pizza Planet pepperoni pizza with bell pepper rings.

In the latest episode, brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot from Onward use magic to help them make a beautiful birthday cake. By working together, they mix, bake, and frost a vanilla cake that almost looks too good to eat.

Disney has been keeping the magic alive while their parks are closed by holding virtual parade viewings online and by sharing multiple iconic recipes from their theme parks including churro bites, pineapple dole whip and Woody’s grilled cheese sandwich.