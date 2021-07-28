That's Hot! Paris Hilton's Family and Friends Join Her in the Kitchen for Cooking with Paris

Get a first look at Paris Hilton cooking alongside her mom Kathy, sister Nicky and many famous friends (including Kim Kardashian) in her new Netflix reality series, premiering Aug. 4

By Breanne L. Heldman
July 28, 2021 02:00 PM

Nicky, Kathy and Paris Hilton

Credit: Kit Karzen/Netflix

Everyone gets dressed up in fancy sunglasses to peel an onion, right? At least there will be no tears — from the onions that is. 

Nicky, Paris and Kathy Hilton

Credit: KIT KARZEN/NETFLIX

The reality TV trio attempts to stir up something special.

Paris Hilton and Demi Lovato

Credit: KIT KARZEN/NETFLIX

Getting your hands dirty is almost as funny as wearing all those feathers in the kitchen.

Paris Hilton and Demi Lovato

Credit: KIT KARZEN/NETFLIX

Cameras eat first! The duo snap a selfie before digging into their meal.

Paris Hilton and Nikki Glaser

Credit: KIT KARZEN/NETFLIX

Paris and the comedian prepare to whip up something tasty.... with rhinestone-covered utensils.

Paris Hilton and Nikki Glaser

Credit: Kit Karzen/Netflix

These two mean business when making burgers.

Paris Hilton and Lele Pons

Credit: KIT KARZEN/NETFLIX

Paris and the social media star both seem a bit apprehensive about their sparkler-covered turkey.

Paris Hilton and Lele Pons

Credit: KIT KARZEN/NETFLIX

They might not be pros in the kitchen, but these two look great while trying. 

Paris Hilton and Saweetie

Credit: KIT KARZEN/NETFLIX

The rapper and Paris make sipping margaritas look oh so glamorous. 

Kim Kardashian

Credit: KIT KARZEN/NETFLIX

The reality star gets down and dirty (gloves and all!) to help her longtime friend in the kitchen.

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian

Credit: KIT KARZEN/NETFLIX

The pair seems satisfied with their handy work — at first. "Mm-hmm," says Kardashian in the show's trailer. "Wait, I spoke too soon."

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian

Credit: KIT KARZEN/NETFLIX

Cheers to good friends and good drinks!

Paris Hilton in the Kitchen

Credit: KIT KARZEN/NETFLIX

Cooking with Paris premieres on Netflix on Aug. 4.

