That's Hot! Paris Hilton's Family and Friends Join Her in the Kitchen for Cooking with Paris
Get a first look at Paris Hilton cooking alongside her mom Kathy, sister Nicky and many famous friends (including Kim Kardashian) in her new Netflix reality series, premiering Aug. 4
Nicky, Kathy and Paris Hilton
Everyone gets dressed up in fancy sunglasses to peel an onion, right? At least there will be no tears — from the onions that is.
Nicky, Paris and Kathy Hilton
The reality TV trio attempts to stir up something special.
Paris Hilton and Demi Lovato
Getting your hands dirty is almost as funny as wearing all those feathers in the kitchen.
Paris Hilton and Demi Lovato
Cameras eat first! The duo snap a selfie before digging into their meal.
Paris Hilton and Nikki Glaser
Paris and the comedian prepare to whip up something tasty.... with rhinestone-covered utensils.
Paris Hilton and Nikki Glaser
These two mean business when making burgers.
Paris Hilton and Lele Pons
Paris and the social media star both seem a bit apprehensive about their sparkler-covered turkey.
Paris Hilton and Lele Pons
They might not be pros in the kitchen, but these two look great while trying.
Paris Hilton and Saweetie
The rapper and Paris make sipping margaritas look oh so glamorous.
Kim Kardashian
The reality star gets down and dirty (gloves and all!) to help her longtime friend in the kitchen.
Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian
The pair seems satisfied with their handy work — at first. "Mm-hmm," says Kardashian in the show's trailer. "Wait, I spoke too soon."
Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian
Cheers to good friends and good drinks!
Paris Hilton in the Kitchen
Cooking with Paris premieres on Netflix on Aug. 4.
