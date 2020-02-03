If you grew up in the 90s, you will probably remember Cookies & Creme Twix. If not, don’t worry — you’ll have the chance now!

As of this month, Twix has finally caved to the pressure of those who demanded the return of the flavor and brought it back as the newest permanent member of its lineup. The comeback flavor features a fun, flavorful twist on the classic chocolate version: in-place of a caramel-filling, customers will find an soft-creme center packed with crunchy cookie bits and covered in creamy milk chocolate.

The best part? To celebrate the re-release, Twix and famous sneaker customizer Dominic Ciambrone, a.k.a. The Shoe Surgeon, have partnered together to give away limited-edition Cookies & Creme sneakers.

The shoes have an outer layer of corduroy fabric, which represents the bright blue wrapper of the new treat and can be physically torn away to reveal a black and white polka dot pattern. The design underneath combines smooth white patent leather (the “creme” center) and black and white stingray leather (the cookie bits).

The shoes also have gold design accents throughout, and their ice-blue soles each feature the words Left Twix or Right Twix, depending on the shoe.

“TWIX Cookies & Creme pairs one of America’s most popular cookie flavors with its most popular cookie bar, creating a crave-worthy treat that appeals to loyal TWIX fans and welcomes new consumers to the brand,” said brand director Michelle Deignan in a press release. “Our sneaker collaboration brings our new flavor to life in a fresh, unexpected way, one that celebrates the relevance of cookies & creme within sneaker culture and the left and right roots of our brand.”

The special design elements are highlighted in a one-minute-long YouTube video called “Kicks V Kicks,” which spoofs popular sneaker shows and stars two sneakerheads arguing passionately about which shoe is better — the right one or the left one.

Unfortunately, only 100 pairs of the limited-edition kicks were made. And while they’ll definitely be hard to come by, it won’t be impossible — lucky fans on high alert will have the chance to snag a free pair on numerous occasions.

The first batch of sneakers will be given away at New York’s Extra Butter, one of the country’s top sneaker shops, on Feb. 6. A second in-store drop will occur at one of Chicago’s hottest sneaker shops during All-Star weekend (Feb. 14-16).

Fans who don’t live in either big city will also have the chance to get their hands on a pair during the week of Feb. 10, in which Twix will conduct a digital drop via their social handles.

If this kind of thing interests you, you should probably monitor Twix’s social media presence over the course of the next few weeks. You can find them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or on Twix.com. You can also try your luck at getting the sneakers in-stores, but we totally get it if you’re too intimidated by the inevitable long lines.