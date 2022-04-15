Cookbook Author Adeena Sussman Makes Matzo Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal for Passover — Here's How
Adeena Sussman has the trick to a Passover food rut: matzo cinnamon toast crunch cereal!
The chef and cookbook author, who co-wrote Chrissy Teigen's cookbooks, shared an ingenious recipe on Instagram that transforms plain matzo into a sweet and crispy snack.
"That's right–the best cereal in the world, made for Passover with matzo! When I started playing around with this recipe I honestly didn't know what the outcome would be, but now I sound like a commercial: it really stays crispy in milk! And SO incredibly delicious," Sussman wrote in the caption.
She continued, "The combination of crunchy sugar, butter, and cinnamon broils up golden and shatteringly crispy crunchy! If you're not into cereal, just break it up and snack on it."
In the video, the Sababa author demonstrates the recipe, which involves buttering a piece of matzo before sprinkling sugar, cinnamon and flaky sea salt on top. Then, she pops the matzo board into the oven and broils it until the sugar bubbles and the top is golden.
After removing the matzo from the oven and letting it cool, Sussman breaks it into small pieces, scoops it in a cereal bowl and tops it with milk before diving in. (For the full recipe, check out her Instagram here.)
Fellow cooks and food enthusiasts flooded Sussman's comment section with compliments. Sprinkles Cupcakes founder Candace Nelson wrote, "You're so cute! Yum!!!!!" Jessica Seinfeld simply commented, "Adeena!"
To work on Teigen's books, Cravings, Cravings: Hungry for More and Cravings: All Together, Sussman, who lives in Tel Aviv, moved in with the star so they could cook non-stop together. In December 2020, Sussman helped Teigen celebrate Hanukkah for the first time with her family. She's previously praised Teigen as being her "culinary mind-meld."