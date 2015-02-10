Did You Notice the 8 New Messages on Your Candy Conversation Hearts?

If you’re planning to confess your love to someone this Valentine’s Day with a candy heart inscribed with the ever-so-subtle phrase “U R Hot” — too bad, your plan has been thwarted.



Necco, the company that makes the colorful, chalky conversation candies, has retired a few of its famed engravings, including “Occupy My Heart,” “Love Me,” “Shine Bright,” Tweet” and “U R Hot.”

To replace them, the company is introducing new phrases: “Te Amo,” “Pugs & Kittens,” “BFF,” “Girl Power,” “Luv 2 Dance” and “Je T’aime” and a few emoticon images, like a smiley face and a mustache.

Three of these sayings — “Pugs & Kittens,” “Girl Power” and “Luv 2 Dance” — are derived from the winners of Necco’s 2014 “Color Your Own” Sweethearts contest. The annual competition asks children to design their own Sweethearts box, and the winners get their own words printed on the candy hearts for the following season.

This year’s competition runs through March 1 — fingers crossed that the winners bring back some retro sayings for old time’s sake. Because, c’mon, “Fax Me” was totally the best one, right?

—Morgan Gibson