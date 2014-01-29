The #FoodAthletes Hashtag War Will Crack You Up
Drew Breese’s Pieces. Kobe Beef Bryant. Magic Shell Johnson. Those are just three examples from the #FoodAthletes hashtag war Comedy Central is waging.
Hosted by Chris Hardwick, the cable network’s game show @Midnight challenged its Twitter followers Tuesday night to play #FoodAthletes, a social media game for pun lovers everywhere. How it works: Change the name of a professional athlete to make it sound like something you might order at a restaurant or buy in the grocery store, and Tweet it out with the game hashtag.
As pun lovers and sports lovers, we’ve been having way too much fun getting in on the action. Some favorites dreamed up in the PEOPLE offices: Charles Peppermint Barkley, Aaron Pretzel Rodgers, Moons Over My Sammy Sosa … we could go on and on.
Of course, that’s nothing compared to some of your sharp Twitter wits. Below, a collection of the best #FoodAthletes puns we’ve read today. And go join in — the war’s still going strong! (Follow us on Twitter while you’re at it: @greatideas)
