Colu Henry's Barbecue Potato-Chip Crusted 'Fried' Chicken

"I loved cornflake chicken and Shake 'n Bake as a kid. This version gives a nod to my childhood nostalgia, with some upgrades," says Colu Henry, who shares this recipe from her latest book, Colu Cooks.

The food writer says, "The chicken stays very juicy on the inside and gets crunchy on the outside. Make sure to scrape up the brown bits, crisped in the schmaltz, that have formed on the bottom of the sheet pan, and steal them for yourself."