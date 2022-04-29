Colu Henry's Barbecue Potato-Chip Crusted 'Fried' Chicken
"I loved cornflake chicken and Shake 'n Bake as a kid. This version gives a nod to my childhood nostalgia, with some upgrades," says the food writer, who shares this recipe from her latest book, Colu Cooks.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
The food writer says, "The chicken stays very juicy on the inside and gets crunchy on the outside. Make sure to scrape up the brown bits, crisped in the schmaltz, that have formed on the bottom of the sheet pan, and steal them for yourself."
According to Henry, the best part of this recipe is how foolproof this meal is to make. "It's easy and accessible and still feels special. Plus, all the ingredients are widely available in every grocery store making it perfect for a weeknight or a weekend."
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To help the chips stick to the meat, pat the bird completely dry with a paper towel before brushing with mayo and covering in crumbs. Let the coated chicken sit on the counter for 15 minutes before roasting so the layers can bond.