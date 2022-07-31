Colu Henry's Barbecue Potato-Chip Crusted 'Fried' Chicken
"I loved cornflake chicken and Shake 'n Bake as a kid. This version gives a nod to my childhood nostalgia, with some upgrades," says Colu Henry, who shares this recipe from her latest book, Colu Cooks.
The food writer says, "The chicken stays very juicy on the inside and gets crunchy on the outside. Make sure to scrape up the brown bits, crisped in the schmaltz, that have formed on the bottom of the sheet pan, and steal them for yourself."
According to Henry, the best part of this recipe is how foolproof this meal is to make. "It's easy and accessible and still feels special. Plus, all the ingredients are widely available in every grocery store making it perfect for a weeknight or a weekend."
Ingredients
- 1 (3½ to 4 lb.) whole chicken
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 5 oz.s barbecue-flavored kettle-cooked potato chips
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 2 teaspoons light brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
Directions
- Step 1Preheat oven to 350°. Season chicken with salt and pepper, inside and out, and place on a parchment paper-lined sheet pan.
- Step 2Pulse potato chips in a food processor until they resemble coarse crumbs. Add butter, sugar and smoked paprika to processor; pulse until combined.
- Step 3Brush mayonnaise evenly over chicken skin. Gently press potato chip crumbs all over surface of chicken so it is evenly coated. Roast in preheated oven until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°, about 1 hour, 30 minutes. Allow chicken to rest 10 to 15 minutes before carving and serving.
Tips
To help the chips stick to the meat, pat the bird completely dry with a paper towel before brushing with mayo and covering in crumbs. Let the coated chicken sit on the counter for 15 minutes before roasting so the layers can bond.