12 Coffee Subscriptions That Should Be on Your Radar This Season

Sometimes you need that extra kick of caffeine to get your day started, but instead of using energy to walk to a coffee shop, wouldn't you rather have coffee just show up at your door in bulk? Coffee subscriptions, like those at Blue Bottle Coffee and Bean Box, offer customers a wide assortment of blends, cold brews, espressos, and more to help keep your pantry stocked and your brain alert.
How Much Caffeine Should You Have a Day?
Like many adults, you may need a boost of caffeine to get through the day (maybe more than one). But how much caffeine do experts recommend you have each day, and how much caffeine is in an average cup of coffee? According to the Mayo Clinic, around 400 milligrams of caffeine is a safe amount for adults to consume every day. Because the average cup of brewed coffee (8 milliliters) has about 96 milligrams of caffeine, that adds up to around four or five cups of coffee per day. Espresso is brewed in smaller batches (about 1 milliliter), meaning it's more concentrated — one cup of espresso contains about 64 milligrams of caffeine. A serving of instant coffee is similar in size to brewed coffee (8 milliliters), but has just 62 milligrams of caffeine. All in all, it's not bad to drink a few cups of coffee a day, and with coffee subscriptions, your supply is less likely to run out.
For Artisan Coffee: Bean Box
Calling all coffee lovers! Bean Box is an artisan coffee company that features microlot coffees. These are highly specialized coffee beans produced separately from the rest of a batch to create a more curated flavor. Bean Box offers two subscription options for its microlot coffees. The coffee tasting subscription delivers four coffees per month, each in a 1.8-ounce sample size for $16.50. Each bag of coffee makes up to six cups. The coffee bag subscription includes a larger 12-ounce bag that can make 24 to 36 cups. This subscription can be delivered on a monthly, biweekly, or weekly basis, and starts at $20.
For a more personalized experience, you can choose whether you prefer whole bean or freshly ground coffee as well as your roast preference, including all roasts, light roast, medium roast, dark roast, espresso, or decaf. These plans automatically renew, but you're able to cancel at any time. All orders come with free shipping.
For Organic Coffee: Chamberlain Coffee
If you like your coffee to be produced sustainably, Chamberlain Coffee offers certified USDA organic blends. To determine the best flavor for your order, take the flavor quiz and answer questions about your brew preference, caffeine intake, what time of day you typically crave coffee, and favorite roasts. Based on your results, the brand will recommend various blend options to help you find the perfect flavor combo.
There's also an option to build your own subscription by choosing from seven blends like rich medium roast ("Family") and creamy dark roast ("Night Owl"). Select your coffee type (ground, whole bean, or steeped), how much coffee you want (one, two, or three bags), and how often you'd like to receive it (every seven, 14, or 30 days). Subscribers receive 15 percent off all orders, and can cancel at any time.
For a Diverse Selection: Super Coffee
If you want super flavors, then you need to try Super Coffee. Pick from four categories of coffee products: ready to drink, creamer, grounds, or pods. Then choose your flavors from a vast variety, such as mocha, french vanilla, hazelnut, dark roast, caramel, and seasonal favorites like maple pumpkin.
Customers love the taste, with one reviewer writing about the [insert flavor], "So delicious. It's got enough of a caramel sweet pop to it with a good taste of coffee to balance it out. It's not sugar sweet, but a rich smooth sweet."
Save 15 percent when you subscribe, and you can pause or cancel your subscription whenever you want. You also have the flexibility to add one-time products to your order, swap flavors, and change the frequency of your deliveries to best accommodate your schedule. All subscriptions automatically renew and come with free shipping.
For Espresso: Blue Bottle Coffee
Blue Bottle Coffee offers an espresso assortment subscription box that'll give you the pick-me-up you need in the morning. Simply choose how many bags you'd like per shipment — half a bag, one, two, or three — and you'll have a consistent espresso stash for one to four weeks, depending on the quantity you order. You also have options for delivery frequency.
Not sure what kind of coffee you want? Take the coffee match quiz to be paired with a delicious brew. You'll answer questions about your brewing methods, how you take your coffee, how much coffee you drink, and your taste preferences. Then, you'll receive several coffee recommendations from the Blue Bottle team to help you build your subscription. For whole bean coffee, roasts occur within 48 hours of shipping to maximize freshness. You can skip deliveries and cancel your subscription at any time.
For Cold Brew Coffee: Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co.
Are you a coffee drinker who loves animals? Check out Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co.. The company motto is "save a pup with every cup." When you sign up for the coffee subscription, 20 percent of proceeds from every order goes to animal rescue initiatives and organizations around the U.S.
All coffee at Grounds & Hounds is arabica — premium quality and sustainably grown. To start, choose from an assortment of coffee blends (such as the Sunny Spot Cold Brew), then indicate the type of coffee you want (ground, whole bean, single serving), the quantity, and the frequency of the delivery. All subscriptions come with free shipping. Once you're finished ordering, you can see how much of an impact your single subscription will have on shelters across the country. Proceeds from Grounds & Hounds have provided 2.1 million shelter meals and counting, and every order helps the cause!
For Single Origin Coffee: Oakland Coffee
Apparently, the Boulevard of Broken Dreams leads to coffee. Oakland Coffee is the brainchild of the band Green Day, who, after years of late nights on tour scouting for a good cup of joe, created their own — which they claim is "the best damn coffee on the planet." Working with sustainable farms, the brand offers a wide variety of organic single origin blends.
When you join the Oakland Coffee Club, you can either request to build your own subscription or have the team select a mix for you. Pick from ground, whole bean, or single serving options, then determine your delivery frequency and an initial commitment — either month to month or three-month prepaid (which converts to a standard month to month plan after the third month and includes a welcome gift). All subscriptions come with periodic rewards and free shipping for orders over $35.
For Sustainable Coffee: Driftaway
With its compostable packaging and use of ground transport, Driftaway is an energy-efficient and sustainable company that produces quality coffee. When signing up for a Driftaway coffee subscription, first indicate if the coffee is for you, a gift, or for your office. Then, select ground, whole bean, or cold brew bags. The first shipment arrives in the form of a "Coffee Explorer Kit," with three to four bags of fresh coffee to sample and review. This gives the Driftaway team an idea of your preferences.
If you're confident about which coffees you like, you can also skip the explorer kit and specify the blends you want to receive. Select the amount of coffee for each order, a delivery frequency, and a billing frequency (six-month and annual prepaid subscriptions can save you 10 percent overall). For gifted subscriptions, you can choose three months, six months, or a year with delivery frequencies of biweekly or monthly. Unlike subscriptions for you, these do not automatically renew. Free shipping is available.
For Female-Powered Coffee: Bean & Bean
Bean & Bean is a mother-daughter-owned coffee company that puts an emphasis on female empowerment. This New York-based brand offers five unique blends in its subscription: Downtown Blend, Peru Las Damas, Indonesia Sumatra, Decaf, and Female Powered (which is a mix of women-produced coffees). All of Bean & Bean's coffee supply is rooted in sustainable and fair trade practices.
Simply choose your blend, grind preferences (whole bean, coarse, medium, fine, or espresso), delivery interval, and the amount of coffee you'd like. Then select a monthly, three-, six-, or 12-month subscription. Coffee arrives within a few days of roasting to deliver the freshest product to your doorstep.
For Vietnamese Coffee: Nguyen Coffee Supply
Despite being the second largest coffee producer in the world, Vietnam isn't always represented in the coffee industry. That's why Nguyen Coffee Supply is working to create more awareness as the first specialty Vietnamese coffee company in the U.S. Offering both the traditional arabica bean and robusta bean, the brand's subscription box has three brews to choose from in a variety of strengths. The Moxy is a medium-strength sweet blend, the Loyalty is a strong, bolder blend, and the TrueGrit is an extra-strong blend with twice as much caffeine as the Moxy.
To sign up for a subscription, select your coffee blend, choose whole bean or ground, the number of coffee bags you want to order, and your preferred delivery schedule. New customers can get 10 percent off their first three shipments with the code REUPCREW10.
For Pour-Over Coffee: Copper Cow Coffee
Copper Cow Coffee is another brand that specializes in Vietnamese coffee and it's known for its pour-over varieties. With flavors like lavender, vanilla, churro, and salted caramel, you'll be treated to a range of delicious brews. Each box of coffee is $14, but when you subscribe, you save 20 percent, lowering the price to $11.20. You can also opt for a subscription box with 24 pour-over coffees and 24 creamers for $48.90. These ship every month or every other month, depending on your selections.
For a more personalized box, take Copper Cow's short quiz that includes questions about your go-to coffee shop order, cream and sugar preferences, and what flavors you'd be willing to try. Free shipping is available on orders over $30, and you can adjust or cancel your subscription at any point. All subscriptions are monthly and automatically renew.
For Small Roaster Coffee: Trade Coffee
The team at Trade Coffee specially selects coffee blends from more than 55 small roasters across the country. This exposes subscribers to hidden gems like Atomic Coffee Roasters (Salem, Massachusetts), Tandem Coffee Roasters (Portland, Oregon), and Congregation Coffee Roasters (New Orleans, Louisiana), to name a few.
Simply take a short quiz to determine your coffee preferences, then customize details like delivery frequency, grind level, and the amount of coffee per order. The team at Trade Coffee will also assess your current coffee knowledge, what additions you prefer (sugar, cream, or black), your ideal roast level, favorite flavors, and what price range you're comfortable staying in. This will guide your recommendation to one of two levels: more accessible blends for $14.75 per bag and premium blends for $15 to $22. All subscriptions come with free shipping, and customers can manage their subscription through their account, with the ability to cancel any time after their first three deliveries. Get your first bag of coffee for free when you sign up with the code FIRSTBAGCOFFEE.
For International Coffee: Atlas Coffee Club
If you like to pretend you're sipping coffee at a little Parisian cafe or in the heart of the jungle in Bali, then you're in luck. Atlas Coffee Club lets you try coffees from around the world, with a fresh international brew arriving at your door each month. Examples of previously featured locations include Kenya, Brazil, Ethiopia, Guatemala, and Colombia.
When you sign up for this coffee club, you'll receive coffee selections from a new country each month as well as tasting notes, brewing tips, and a fun postcard from the highlighted region. You can choose half-a-bag, one-bag, or two-bag shipments (one bag makes roughly 30 cups). If you want more than just a monthly order, you also have the option to get a delivery every two weeks. Select your roast preference (light to medium, medium to dark, or all roasts) and the grind type (roasted vs. whole bean). Customers can manage their subscription through their account, pausing or canceling orders at any time.
