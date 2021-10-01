12 Coffee Subscriptions That Should Be on Your Radar This Season

For Artisan Coffee: Bean Box

Calling all coffee lovers! Bean Box is an artisan coffee company that features microlot coffees. These are highly specialized coffee beans produced separately from the rest of a batch to create a more curated flavor. Bean Box offers two subscription options for its microlot coffees. The coffee tasting subscription delivers four coffees per month, each in a 1.8-ounce sample size for $16.50. Each bag of coffee makes up to six cups. The coffee bag subscription includes a larger 12-ounce bag that can make 24 to 36 cups. This subscription can be delivered on a monthly, biweekly, or weekly basis, and starts at $20.

For a more personalized experience, you can choose whether you prefer whole bean or freshly ground coffee as well as your roast preference, including all roasts, light roast, medium roast, dark roast, espresso, or decaf. These plans automatically renew, but you're able to cancel at any time. All orders come with free shipping.

Buy It! Bean Box, $16.50–$24; beanbox.com