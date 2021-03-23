A study of 2,000 coffee-drinking Americans compared the lifestyles of hot coffee drinkers and cold coffee drinkers

Research Reveals What Your Coffee Preference Says About Your Personality

Your coffee preferences may reveal more about your personality than you think. New research shows people who favor iced coffee are more likely to jam out to Megan Thee Stallion, be introverted and travel more than people who prefer hot coffee.

A study of 2,000 coffee-drinking Americans compared the lifestyles of hot coffee drinkers and cold coffee drinkers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Results found that on average, those who prefer cold brew and iced coffee are more likely to prefer sunny weather (40%), binge-watch science-fiction shows (37%), and are more likely to be part of the Gen-Z crowd (40%).

Meanwhile, hot coffee drinkers are more likely to be extroverts (40%), prefer overcast weather (36%), enjoy comedy shows (33%), blast Taylor Swift (24%), and be a boomer — with 94% of people over the age of 56 wanting a hot mug of joe.

Even your zodiac sign can reveal your coffee preferences. If you are a fire or earth sign, you're likely to lean more toward hot coffee than cold (49% over 44%).

Meanwhile, water and air signs are more iced coffee prone (57% over 51%).

Commissioned by Califia Farms and conducted by OnePoll, results found that despite hot and iced coffee personality differences, coffee drinkers universally agree it's near impossible to go without it in the mornings.

Coffee drinkers would rather give up social media (22%), TV (18%), alcohol (16%) and video games (4%) than coffee.

There is a line many refuse to cross, however. Whether it's oat milk, almond milk, soy milk, hemp milk or dairy, one in four coffee drinkers would rather go without their cup of joe altogether if their preferred milk isn't available.

Plant-based milks are a must-have for 38% of iced coffee drinkers, while 37% of hot coffee drinkers prefer old-school heavy cream. Top among these plant-based milks are almond milk (39%) and oat milk (34%).

When asked why they prefer plant-based milks, respondents said they enjoy the flavor (32%), functional ingredients (21%) and low sugar content (15%).

Overall, a majority of respondents (59%) reported their coffee habits were heavily disrupted by the pandemic in a way they didn't expect.

RELATED VIDEO: Woman Drinks Coffee and Reads While Wakesurfing

Yet this change hasn't been all bad for their coffee habits. Nearly half (46%) of American coffee drinkers have tried different types of coffee at home since they haven't been able to visit their favorite coffee shops.

Forty-two percent have even tried to recreate their go-to coffee orders at home, with one in three coffee drinkers trying their hand at latte art and one in four hopping onto the Dalgona coffee trend during their time in lockdown.

While the pandemic is keeping most people at home, cold coffee drinkers may be more likely to experience cabin fever than their hot coffee counterparts.

Pre-pandemic, cold coffee drinkers said they would travel three times per year, versus two times a year by their hot java peers.

Cold coffee drinkers are more inclined to spend their time browsing Instagram (27%), while hot coffee drinkers are more active on Facebook (35%).