Coffee-Mate Is Launching Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Funfetti Creamers

Image zoom Coffee-Mate

Get ready to upgrade from your basic French vanilla creamer.

Coffee-Mate just announced two new creamer flavors that are reminiscent of childhood treats: General Mills’ Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and Pillsbury’s Funfetti Cake. They will hit shelves in January 2020.

How do these creamers compare to the originals they’re designed after? According to the press release from Coffee-Mate, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch tastes like the “cinnamilk” left at the bottom of the cereal bowl: cinnamon, brown sugar, and hints of toasted cereal. As for the Funfetti flavor, it has notes of vanilla, cake batter, and a sweet frosting finish. The only thing that’s missing is the rainbow sprinkles, but we won’t judge if you add some to your cup.

Image zoom Coffee-Mate

This isn’t the first time Coffee-Mate is bringing unique dessert creamers to the dairy isle. Last year the brand teamed up with The Cheesecake Factory to create The Cheesecake Factory at Home Strawberry Cheesecake Creamer. The brand also offers Snickers bar and Dove Dark Chocolate Almond creamers in their extensive collection for candy bar fanatics who like their coffee extra sweet.

Both of Coffee-Mate’s new offerings are set to hit stores nationwide in January for $3.99 and will be available in 32 oz. bottles.