Coca-Cola's Santa Claus Is Now on Cameo and Ready to Send Personalized Messages for the Holidays

It just got that much easier to hear from Santa Claus this year.

Coca-Cola has teamed up with Cameo to offer fans a variety of experiences with Kris Kringle this holiday season, starting with the ability to get a personalized video from Jolly Old St. Nick himself.

Of course, Coca-Cola has been using classic imagery of Santa in its advertising since the 1920s. But unlike other stars on Cameo, videos from Santa won't cost anything (it is the season of giving, after all).

Still, with his busy schedule of delivering presents to kids throughout the world and everything, Santa will only be able to make a select number of videos: 1,500 to be exact.

From now until Nov. 16, fans throughout North America can enter at coca-cola.com/holiday-hub for the chance to win one of the personalized videos. Contest entrants can specify whether the video will be for themselves or for someone, as well request one of three languages offered: English, Spanish, or French.

Per the official rules, 1,200 videos will be offered to English language winners, while 300 Spanish language and French Canadian winners (150 each) will be selected.

All of this comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has made it harder for families to take their kids to sit on Santa's lap.

Coco-Cola's new "Real Magic at Christmas" campaign hopes to bring some joy after a hard time, by celebrating the real magic of community and togetherness that is synonymous with the season.

"Cameo exists to facilitate impossible fan connections and create memories that last, and we're thrilled to partner with Coca-Cola to bring a new way for families and fans to interact with Santa Claus this holiday season," Arthur Leopold, Cameo's chief business officer, said in a statement. "We've taken the traditional meet-and-greet with Santa Claus and turned it into a more accessible, authentic, and personalized experience, and we look forward to enhancing future holiday celebrations by providing access to more iconic figures we know and love."

To extended the holiday cheer, on Dec. 1, Coke and Cameo will host a live virtual event kicking off the 25 days of Christmas.

At that event, Santa will introduce Coca-Cola's latest Real Magic short film. The brand also promises celebrity guests to pop in for the ultimate holiday surprise gathering.

And if that weren't enough, Coca-Cola's iconic Holiday Caravan is returning, giving fans the ability to experience Santa first-hand.