Coca-Cola is getting fizzy with it.

The beverage company recently announced that they will be launching AHA Sparkling Water in March. The zero-calorie, sodium-free seltzer offerings will come in eight different unexpected, fruity flavor pairings: Lime + Watermelon, Strawberry + Cucumber, Orange + Grapefruit, Apple + Ginger, Blueberry + Pomegranate, and Peach + Honey, Citrus + Green Tea, and Black Cherry + Coffee.

It will be Coca-Cola’s first major new brand launch since 2006 and will be available at major retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $1.59 per 16-oz. can or $3.79 for an 8-pack of 12-oz. cans.

PEOPLE had the opportunity to try all eight seltzers (two of which contain caffeine!), and we were impressed by the wide variety of flavors and the vibrant packaging across the board.

Each one comes in a colorful can with different designs according to the specific flavors inside. For the most part, they all smelled quite sweet and fruity, with one flavor typically overpowering the other. For example, we couldn’t really smell the honey ingredient in the Peach + Honey profile.

The Lime + Watermelon flavor, in particular, was a shocking winner in our book. Though testers were initially dreading this flavor, we were very pleasantly surprised that it was tasty, refreshing, and not nearly as sweet as we had anticipated. It actually ranked number one in our list. Everyone loves an underdog story, right?

Both caffeinated options — Citrus + Green Tea and Black Cherry + Coffee — smelled more like the non-fruit components of the drinks. They were of course less appealing to those of us who don’t regularly drink coffee, and those who do, didn’t particularly enjoy the aftertaste. It wasn’t bad, but it certainly lingered. In the end, both of these flavors were our least favorite of the bunch.

Overall, we think the lineup is a good addition to an already jam-packed market. Here is our very official ranking starting with our favorites:

1. Lime + Watermelon

2. Blueberry + Pomegranate

3. Strawberry + Cucumber

4. Peach + Honey

5. Apple + Ginger

6. Grapefruit + Orange

7. Black Cherry + Coffee

8. Citrus + Green Tea

The debut of AHA Sparkling Water comes at a time when Americans are drinking more seltzer than ever. Coca-Cola North America’s sparkling water director, Julie Siwemuke, explained, “There are unmet needs for consumers in the category today, both for those who don’t drink sparkling water regularly today and for those who do.”

She continued, “When shoppers browse the sparkling water aisle, they’re looking for interesting and approachable flavors that offer a refreshing treat. They’re also drawn to fun, colorful brands with personality.”

AHA will replace DASANI Sparkling at retail, which has been on the market since 2014, however, you can still find the drink on DASANI PureFill and Coca-Cola Freestyle machines.