Coca-Cola Introduces Its Newest Flavor: Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha
New year, new Coke!
On Wednesday, Coca-Cola announced the newest addition to its ever-growing flavor profile: Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha.
The offering infuses the beloved Coca-Cola taste with a rich, luxurious mocha coffee flavor. Each 12-oz. can is infused with Brazilian coffee and packs 69 mg of caffeine, nearly double the amount in a typical can of Coke.
This comes a year after the release of Coco-Cola with Coffee, which hit shelves to much enthusiasm in January 2021 and already comes in three varieties: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.
Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha will hit shelves in the U.S. on Feb. 7.
And it's not the only change coming in 2022. Coca-Cola is also rolling out a new look across the Coca-Cola flavors platform.
The new design features vibrant colors and a bold logo positioned at the top of the packaging.
Solid colored cans designate single flavors (cherry and vanilla), while stacked colors communicate dual flavors (like cherry-vanilla). A black script reinforces the zero sugar and zero calorie varieties, while a gold top signals the caffeine-free installments.
All this brings what Coca-Cola calls "a modern edge to the same great tastes."
Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.
Coca-Cola is giving fans a chance to taste both its Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha, a sample of Cherry Coke, or Cherry Coke Zero Sugar in its new packaging design before they hit store shelves.
Interested customers can simply submit their address online starting Wednesday. And since the company is all about innovation, cans will arrive using a mix of robotic, on-demand, and quick-turn contactless deliveries.