Coca-Cola Partnering with Constellation Brands to Launch Alcoholic Fresca Cocktails
The new beverage will arrive on store shelves sometime later this year
Coca-Cola is pouring into the boozy beverage business.
On Thursday, the drinks corporation announced in a press release that its teaming up with Constellation Brands to launch a new Fresca canned cocktail, named Fresca Mixed.
The beverage will be "a line of full-flavored, spirit-based ready-to-drink cocktails," Coca-Cola said in its statement.
Fresca, a grapefruit and citrus-flavored soft drink with zero calories, is "currently the fastest-growing trademark in The Coca-Cola Company's U.S. soft-drink portfolio," the company noted.
Coca-Cola didn't disclose a specific release date, but said the new drink will hit store shelves sometime later this year.
"The Coca-Cola Company and Constellation Brands have a shared passion for building some of the world's most loved brands and for building best-in-class beverage experiences," Dan White, chief of New Revenue Streams, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit (NAOU), said in the release.
"Constellation's consumer-focused approach, entrepreneurial spirit, expansive distribution network and distilled distribution expertise make them an ideal choice to bring Fresca Mixed to market," he added.
The new beverage will mark Coca-Cola's third foray into the alcoholic beverage world.
In 2018, the company launched Lemon-Dou, a lemon canned cocktail, in Japan. Then, in 2020, Coca-Cola partnered with Molson Coors to release Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in the United States.
"Third-party relationships with licensed alcohol manufacturers show how we are following the consumer, taking an agile, experimentative approach to expanding our brands' reach based on the evolving landscape," White noted. "With the combination of a familiar, loved brand and strong distribution and market presence, we believe people will love the Fresca brand in this new category."