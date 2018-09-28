You Can Have a Creepy Clown Deliver Donuts to Your Friends for Halloween

First it’s scary… then it’s sweet.

Hurts Donuts is at it again with their “Scary Clown Deliveries.” The doughnut franchise is giving you the option to send a dozen doughnuts accompanied by a decked out creepy clown, red balloons in hand and all.

“Wanna scare the sh… Shprinkles out of your friends!?” one location in Katy, Texas wrote on Facebook. “SCARY CLOWN DELIVERIES.”

For an extra $5, your friends (or enemies) can get a serious fright—just simply check your nearest Hurts Donuts Facebook page to see if they’re offering the scary service and call to arrange it. If you’re struggling to think of a reason to do such a thing, the company’s Frisco, Texas location has a few ideas.

“So, Steve ate your yogurt with his bathrobe open? Send him a scary clown delivery,” they wrote on Facebook. “Mike’s cat doesn’t see anything wrong with a little bump and grind and you don’t appreciate it? Send him a scary clown delivery. Brandan brought his acoustic guitar to work in case any girls wanted to “feel what’s in his soul”? Send him a scary clown delivery.”

Trista Patterson, owner of a Hurts location in Wichita, Kansas, told The Wichita Eagle last year that the clown is intended to resemble a general terrifying Halloween clown, rather than a recreation of Stephen King’s Pennywise character from IT. But either way, the clown-villain is showing up at offices and homes, leaving deeply terrifying— and hilarious—imprints on its customer.

To get an idea of what the whole experience will look like, check out some of our favorite scares from last year.