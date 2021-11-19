This Meghan Markle-Loved Brand Is One of Oprah's Favorite Things, and Its Famous Hot Cocoa Was Just Restocked
Whether your morning routine involves a long drive-thru line at Starbucks or your Keurig brews a fresh mug of joe for you each morning, coffee can sometimes mean the difference between a productive day and a sleepy one. But the inconvenience of waiting for your beverage at a busy coffee shop and the potential side effects, like jitters, that coffee can cause may hinder your focus almost as much as caffeine is alleged to help it.
Enter Clevr, an instant latte company that's garnered the attention of celebrities like Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian. The brand claims the inclusion of plant-based ingredients, such as mushrooms, probiotics, and adaptogens in its products can help improve your focus, increase your energy levels, and boost your mood throughout the day. The latest celebrity to share their love for Clevr's easy-to-make beverages is none other than Oprah, who featured the brand in her 2021 Favorite Things list. Here's why people, including wellness advocates, are raving about the drinks.
The Instant Hot Chocolate Can't Be Beat
Perfect for sipping while wrapped in a fuzzy blanket, Clevr's limited-edition instant hot cocoa mix is so popular, it collected a waitlist of over 1,500 people after it sold out. Now that it's back in stock (after a three-month waiting period), this velvety rose cocoa latte is bound to be even more desirable during the holiday season. Made with organic cacao sourced from the rainforests of Ecuador and oil carefully extracted from compressed roses, the rose cocoa latte is said to soothe stress and boost your mood. Shoppers can purchase a single bag of the rose cocoa superlatte or sign up for a recurring subscription, which saves you 15 percent on every order.
"I have been having it every day for the last six weeks," one reviewer said after the mix initially went out of stock. "I was completely devastated when I learned that they sold out… Please bring back the Rose Cocoa SuperLatte so that my heart can be filled again." It's your lucky day, reviewer!
Buy It! Rose Cocoa SuperLatte, from $27.20, clevrblends.com
Clevr Lattes: Endorsed by Meghan Markle, Included in Oprah's Favorite Things
These purported mood-lifting, energizing add-ins are part of the reason why Clevr has captured the attention of so many wellness-minded celebrities — Meghan Markle herself was an early investor in the company.
"I'm proud to invest in [CEO] Hannah Mendoza's commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness," Meghan said in a press release. "I believe in her and I believe in her company."
She later gifted a sample box of Clevr's superlattes to Oprah, which sparked the media mogul's love for the brand. Oprah posted a video of herself making the lattes in her own kitchen soon after receiving the basket last year. Now, she's included the Clevr superlatte starter kit in her list of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2021.
"My neighbor Meghan (yes, that one) introduced me to this woman-led wellness brand," Oprah explained when her complete list was released on November 1. "Not a day goes by without me sipping on the golden latte from this kit, which also comes with chai latte mix and a little frother. You can add the mixes to smoothies for a flavor boost, too."
Clevr's Ingredients and Sourcing
What truly sets the brand apart from competitors is its ingredients. Made with adaptogens (aka herbs that are thought to have certain health benefits), mushrooms, and probiotics, the drinks are designed to boost your brain function, elevate your mood, and clear your mind. While the scientific benefits of adaptogens are still being researched, a 2018 preliminary review of past adaptogen studies showed that these herbs have helped some people decrease their fatigue and manage stress.
Each of Clevr's latte mixes share a few common ingredients: Ashwagandha extract, lion's mane (the mushroom, not the cat hair), organic reishi mushrooms, and oat and coconut creamers to achieve a smooth coffee-like texture. The naturally derived add-ins are supposed to promote all-day alertness without producing the jitters or setting you up for a midday crash. Each serving has less than 50 milligrams of caffeine, which is well within the FDA's guidelines for daily caffeine consumption.
By working closely with farmers, Clevr ensures its products include only organic, non-GMO ingredients that have been grown sustainably. You can easily trace the ingredients in your latte back to the location it was sourced from: stone-milled matcha from Uji, Japan, brewed black tea from India, and organic Arabica coffee from Colombia. If you need any more reasons to love the brand, a percentage of Clevr's monthly earnings gets donated to organizations that fight for food justice, like the BIPOC- and LGBTQIA+-led organization El Centro Santa Barbara.
Shoppers can purchase individual bags of Clevr's popular latte mixes, which include 14 servings per bag, buy a starter kit that comes with a few different flavors to try, or sign up for a monthly subscription to save 15 percent on every order.
Related Items
Best for Distraction-Prone Individuals: Matcha SuperLatte
The matcha superlatte, made with stone-milled matcha from Uji, Japan, is one of the first drinks Clevr offered when it launched in 2016. Great for people who want a light energy boost, the matcha beverage has just 45 milligrams of caffeine and is intended to help enhance your focus throughout the day. Shoppers say they felt like the drink put them in a better mood and kept them from feeling fatigued as the day went by.
"It's been a few months since [starting my Clevr] subscription, and I'm feeling lovely," one reviewer said. "My moods are regulated and I rarely crash. I love this and it truly has become a ritual."
Buy It! Clevr Matcha SuperLatte, from $23.80, clevrblends.com
Best for All-Day Energy: Chai SuperLatte
If you love the smoothness of a cup of coffee but don't want the coffee flavor, Clevr's chai superlatte is a rich, delicately spiced beverage that tastes like fall in a mug. The inclusion of ginger, cardamom, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves gives it a cozy yet spicy flavor similar to your favorite coffee shop tea, and the added adaptogens promote a long-term energy boost. Try the chai hot, iced, or even in a smoothie for a fun twist.
"[I] was searching for a sugar-free chai latte with clean ingredients, which is difficult to find," a verified buyer said. "This has a lovely spice to it and is not overly sweet… Overall, I do enjoy the flavor and would recommend it because this brand cares about what goes into its product."
Buy It! Clevr Chai SuperLatte, from $23.80, clevrblends.com
Best Calming Drink: Golden SuperLatte
When you're ready to drift off to sleep, sip this soothing non-caffeinated beverage. Made with turmeric grown on a family farm in Andhra Pradesh, India, the ethically sourced latte is designed to reduce inflammation, reduce stress, and achieve a sense of calm.
"[The golden superlatte has] replaced an evening glass of wine as I'm looking to reduce inflammation," one verified buyer said. "A splash of creamer makes it decadent. I'm telling all my friends."
Buy It! Clevr Golden SuperLatte, from $23.80, clevrblends.com
Best Coffee Replacement: Coffee SuperLatte
For people who can't live without their morning cup of joe, there's the coffee superlatte, which fuses organic Arabica coffee with monk fruit for a sweet yet sugar-free drink. With oat milk and coconut cream included in the mix, the latte has the same smooth, rich texture you'd expect from a barista-crafted latte.
"I first tried the superlattes as a gift from a friend and was pleasantly surprised at how smooth all of the lattes are," a reviewer said. "After a month of coffee superlattes, I tried switching back to regular coffee and [now] feel way too jittery and unfocused. Can't wait to start a subscription and enjoy my mornings with superlattes again. I tried all the latte flavors and the coffee superlatte is my favorite by far!"
Buy It! Clevr Coffee SuperLatte, from $23.80, clevrblends.com