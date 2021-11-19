Best for Distraction-Prone Individuals: Matcha SuperLatte

The matcha superlatte, made with stone-milled matcha from Uji, Japan, is one of the first drinks Clevr offered when it launched in 2016. Great for people who want a light energy boost, the matcha beverage has just 45 milligrams of caffeine and is intended to help enhance your focus throughout the day. Shoppers say they felt like the drink put them in a better mood and kept them from feeling fatigued as the day went by.

"It's been a few months since [starting my Clevr] subscription, and I'm feeling lovely," one reviewer said. "My moods are regulated and I rarely crash. I love this and it truly has become a ritual."

Buy It! Clevr Matcha SuperLatte, from $23.80, clevrblends.com