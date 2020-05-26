Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond Gave Florida Waitress 'Tears of Happiness' with $1,000 Tip

"It’s so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times," the waitress said

NBA player Andre Drummond made a Florida waitress' day after leaving an extremely generous tip as the restaurant continues to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the Cleveland Cavaliers center dined at Che Restaurant in Delray Beach where he surprised the waitress by leaving a $1,000 tip on a $164 check.

The restaurant shared a photo of the receipt on Monday along with details from waitress Kassandra Diaz about the special experience.

She explained that she was working a double shift and the day "started off as slow" which wasn't surprising as the "past week, overall, has been pretty slow of course due to COVID."

"Restaurants and staff have been struggling, as you can imagine. Little did I know that today I would get a tip no server would guess that they would ever receive when they open that check book," she shared.

Diaz said she served Drummond's table and "had no idea who he has" but was welcoming to the customer nonetheless.

"When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn’t believe it. From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000," she recalled. "I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me."

Diaz said she "didn't want to draw attention" but still wanted to show her appreciation for Drummond's act of kindness.

"It’s so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times," she added. "This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much @andredrummondd."

The athlete, 26, later replied to the restaurant thanking them for their service.

"Thank you for being amazing! 👏🙌🏾," he wrote. "@che.delray thank you for the hospitality of my family and i."

Earlier this month, the Frog & The Bull in Austin, Texas received a large tip from a customer after reopening its doors at a limited capacity following the coronavirus shutdown.

David Fernandez, owner of the Iberian-inspired tapas restaurant, told CNN that 18-year-old server Josh Pikoff was working a table filled with a customer and his family whose total check came out to $337 after ordering filet mignon, scallops, grilled steak and other items.

But when the customer — who had eaten at the restaurant before — told Pikoff to double charge him, the teenager brought out owner David Fernandez for help.

"He said 'charge me double for everything' and I asked, 'Are you sure?'" Fernandez recalled to CNN. "He said, 'yes.' "

Once the customer received his check with the double charge, he added a $300 tip for Pikoff and another $100 "for the house," as seen on a photo of the check. In total, the check came out to $2,029.