Caitlin Bensel

“I swear you will never look for another cheese dip in your life!” says the former Top Chef star about her melty game-day mash-up

Claudette Zepeda’s Warm French Onion & Queso Fundido Dip

3 poblano chiles (3 1/2 oz. each)

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

2 large (14 oz. each) yellow onions, thinly sliced (about 8 cups)

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 cup vegetable or beef stock

2 Tbsp. (1 oz.) mezcal

1/2 tsp. black pepper

8 thyme sprigs

1 bay leaf

2 lb. Muenster or Emmenthaler cheese, shredded (about 8 cups)

Tortilla chips, for serving

1. Preheat oven to 500°. Place chiles on a small rimmed baking sheet, and coat evenly with olive oil. Roast until skins are wrinkled and charred, about 20 minutes, turning once halfway through roasting. Remove from oven, and immediately cover pan tightly with aluminum foil. let stand until chiles are cool enough to handle, about 30 minutes. Remove and discard charred skins, stems and seeds. Cut chiles into thin strips, and set aside.

2. Meanwhile, melt butter in a medium-size heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add onions and salt, and cook, stirring often, until onions soften and begin to caramelize, about 45 minutes.

3. Stir stock, mezcal, pepper, thyme sprigs and bay leaf into onion mixture, and bring to a boil over medium high. Reduce heat until liquid is reduced to about 1/4 cup, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat; discard thyme sprigs and bay leaf.

4. Preheat oven to broil with rack about 7 inches from heat. Add 1 cup cheese to pot; stir until slightly melted. Continue to add remaining cheese, 1 cup at a time, until slightly melted after each addition.

5. Transfer dip to a 10-in. cast-iron skillet or oven-safe serving dish. Broil in preheated oven until cheese is toasted and lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Sprinkle with chile strips. Serve immediately with chips.

Quick tip! Use a slow cooker to keep your dip hot during the game. Set the cooker to warm or low, and leave it uncovered. The cheese will remain melty without burning.

Serves: 8

Active time: 1 hour

Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes