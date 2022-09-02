"I was inspired by my son's love for dressed-up doggos and my daughter's love for extra-crispy bacon," says chef Claudette Zepeda, who competes on this season of Netflix's Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. "This recipe is all about stacking complementary flavors and textures — and I love the crunch!"

Claudette Zepeda's Bacon Crunch Hot Dogs With Scallion Crema

2 cups plus 2 Tbsp. canola oil, divided

2 large shallots, very thinly sliced

4 garlic cloves, very thinly sliced

2 Tbsp. crushed red pepper

8 crisp-cooked bacon slices, crumbled

1 large [8-oz.] tomato, chopped

1 small [7-oz.] yellow onion, chopped

½ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro

½ cup fresh lime juice (from 4 limes)

¼ cup soy sauce

1 small serrano chile, finely chopped

1 bunch scallions (about 8 scallions)

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 cup crème fraîche

8 hot dogs

8 brioche hot dog buns, toasted

1. Heat 2 cups oil in a small saucepan over medium high. Carefully add shallots to hot oil; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and crispy, about 4 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon, and transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate. Carefully add sliced garlic to hot oil, and cook, stirring occasionally, until crispy, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to plate with shallots. Add crushed red pepper to oil, and immediately remove pan from heat. Let red pepper steep 15 minutes; strain red pepper, reserving flavored oil for another use. Stir together shallots, garlic, red pepper and crumbled bacon in a small bowl. Set aside.

2. Stir together tomato, onion, cilantro, lime juice, soy sauce and serrano in a medium bowl. Set aside.

3. Preheat grill to medium high (400° to 450°). Toss together scallions, salt and 2 tablespoons oil in a bowl. Place scallions on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, until charred, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Let cool completely. Finely chop scallions, and stir into crème fraîche in a bowl. Set aside.

4. Place hot dogs on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, until grill marks form, about 5 minutes per side. Place hot dogs on buns; top with scallion crema, pico de gallo and bacon crunch. Serve immediately.

Serves: 8

Active time: 45 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes