Clarice Lam's Firecracker Pops

'They're the perfect balance of tart cherries and limes, creamy coconut milk and sweet blueberries,' says the pastry chef at Kimika, a Japanese-Italian fusion restaurant in N.Y.C.
Place cherries, sugar, 2 teaspoons zest and 4 tablespoons lime juice in a medium saucepan. Heat over medium high, stirring occasionally, until cherries are soft and sugar dissolves, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat. Transfer mixture to a blender. Remove center piece of lid to let steam escape. Cover opening with a kitchen towel. Process until smooth, 2 to 3 minutes. Pour puree through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids. Cover, and chill 1 hour. Fill molds one-third of the way with cherry mixture (about 1½ tablespoons each). Freeze 2 hours.
Whisk coconut milk, condensed milk, desiccated coconut, 6 tablespoons lime juice and 2 teaspoons zest in a bowl. Spoon about 1½ tablespoons of the coconut mixture over frozen cherry mixture in each mold. Freeze 2 hours.
Insert one stick into each mold, and place 3 or 4 blueberries around stick. Add about 1½ tablespoons of coconut water to each mold. Freeze at least 4 hours or up to overnight.