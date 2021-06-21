Clarice Lam's Firecracker Pops

Place cherries, sugar, 2 teaspoons zest and 4 tablespoons lime juice in a medium saucepan. Heat over medium high, stirring occasionally, until cherries are soft and sugar dissolves, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat. Transfer mixture to a blender. Remove center piece of lid to let steam escape. Cover opening with a kitchen towel. Process until smooth, 2 to 3 minutes. Pour puree through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids. Cover, and chill 1 hour. Fill molds one-third of the way with cherry mixture (about 1½ tablespoons each). Freeze 2 hours.