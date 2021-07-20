Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popcorn Has Arrived at Sam's Club

One of everyone's favorite breakfast cereals just got an afternoon snack update.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch has seen several food iterations in the past, including ice cream, a coffee creamer, and even a Cinnadust seasoning that would taste great on just about anything. For its latest release, Sam's Club and General Mills have teamed up to introduce Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popcorn, exclusive to the wholesale grocer.

The 20 oz. bag of popcorn is perfectly seasoned with Cinnadust, which is inspired by the taste of the beloved breakfast cereal. The seasoning, which hit shelves at Sam's Club last summer, features a tasty blend of cinnamon and sugar with notes of vanilla and graham. And unlike the cereal, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popcorn is designed to be enjoyed straight from the bag (not that it's ever stopped anyone from devouring a dry handful of the flagship product).

The shopper behind the Oh Hey, Sam's Club Instagram discovered the yummy snack on Monday, sharing a photo of the find with their more than 102,000 followers. "ABC… Always Be Cinnamontoastcrunching," they wrote in the caption.

The snack begins hitting shelves this week, and it will be available in all Sam's Club locations by the end of the month, retailing for $5.98. It's exclusively available at Sam's Club through September, and they will carry the product until the end of October.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Flavored Cookie Dough and Cinnamon Rolls Credit: general mills