Cinnamon Toast Crunch-Flavored Milk Is Soon Coming to Grocery Stores

Because the best part of Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the leftover milk at the bottom of the bowl

Between the recent debut of Cinnamon Toast Crunch-flavored ice cream along with a Cinnadust seasoning blend, the fan-favorite cereal has really had a moment this year—but the latest offering may just be the wildest one yet.

Nestle Sensations has created Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored milk for those who can't wait to get to the liquid gold that's at the bottom of the bowl. Made from low-fat milk, the beverage is swirled with cinnamon and sugar and has hints of toasted cereal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 14-oz. bottles of the Cinnamilk will be arriving at grocery stores, convenience stores, and other retailers nationwide starting January for $2.49 a bottle. While it's sure to be great on its own, just imagine the possibilities — like using it to make some killer milkshakes.

Image zoom Credit: nestle

On top of the fun addition, Nestle is also debuting two new protein milks in strawberry and dark chocolate. The strawberry milk contains 23 grams of protein per bottle while the dark chocolate milk contains 14 grams. Both will be available nationwide in January as well.

To hold you over until the Cinnamilk drops, you can try one of the other Cinnamon Toast Crunch treats that are currently available in stores.

Image zoom Credit: Nestle

For a frozen treat, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Light Ice Cream has a light cinnamon ice cream base with a cinnamon graham swirl and cereal pieces. For coffee lovers, Coffee-Mate's Cinnamon Toast Crunch coffee creamer tastes like the “cinnamilk” left at the bottom of the cereal bowl: cinnamon, brown sugar, and hints of toasted cereal.

Image zoom Credit: Cinnamon Toast Crunch