Cinnamon Toast Crunch Launches 'Cinnadust' Seasoning Blend That You Can Sprinkle on Anything

This is not a drill! You'll soon be able to sprinkle the flavors of Cinnamon Toast Crunch on anything you want.

B&G Foods is releasing a Cinnadust Seasoning Blend that mimics the iconic taste of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. The seasoning is a blend of cinnamon and sugar with some sweet notes of vanilla and graham.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Morning toast may seem like the most obvious use for this blend, but the possibilities for Cinnadust are seemingly endless — baked goods, desserts, ice cream sundaes, coffee, and even sweet potatoes can be transformed with a dusting of it.

Image zoom Cinnamon Toast Crunch

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust will be available starting September 1 exclusively at Sam's Club. If you're not a member of Sam's Club, you'll have to wait a little longer to pick up a bottle. The Cinnadust will be available in grocery stores nationwide and online retailers in early 2021.

WATCH: We Tried the Latest Frozen Treats Out This Summer

To hold you over until then, there are a ton of other Cinnamon Toast Crunch treats that are available now, from coffee creamer to frozen treats.