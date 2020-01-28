Brace Yourself: Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms Ice Creams Are Coming Soon

Nestle

This is not a drill! General Mills has partnered with Nestle to transform two of their most iconic cereals into ice cream.

Nestle confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that Cinnamon Toast Crunch Light Ice Cream and Lucky Charms Frozen Dairy Dessert start rolling out next week and will be available nationwide in the coming months.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavor is a creamy treat that will have a light cinnamon ice cream base with a cinnamon graham swirl and cereal pieces. The Lucky Charms dessert will have a creamy vanilla base swirled the signature cereal and scattered with the fan-favorite themed marshmallows.

Rumors about Cinnamon Toast Crunch Ice Cream broke this past weekend when the foodie Instagrams @candyhunting and @thejunkfoodaisle posted photos of the new product, and honestly we’re so glad this isn’t a hoax.

Both cereals have taken on different forms in recent months. In December, Pillsbury released Lucky Charms Cookie Dough. Each pack makes 12 “magically delicious” sugar cookies stuffed with the iconic marshmallows. Meanwhile Coffee-Mate unveiled Cinnamon Toast Crunch coffee creamer that tastes like the “cinnamilk” left at the bottom of the cereal bowl: cinnamon, brown sugar, and hints of toasted cereal.

Both Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms ice cream come in 14-oz. and 48-oz. containers and will be available in most major grocery stores, convenience stores and drug stores. Prices have not yet been announced.