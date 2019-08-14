Image zoom The Coca Cola Company

The holiday season is not quite around the corner, but the Coca-Cola Company is already thinking ahead.

The brand will be rolling out new flavors of two of its famous beverages this fall. Coming soon, soda lovers can look out for Coca-Cola Cinnamon and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry.

Coca-Cola Cinnamon has been previously offered in the U.K, according to Food and Wine, but this is the first time the spice-filled flavor in coming to the U.S. The Sprite flavor is brand new to the market, coined “limited edition,” and will begin to sell on September 30 through December 31, or while supplies last, a Cola-Cola spokesperson said.

News of the holiday flavors came after the Instagram account CandyHunting posted photos of the new beverages earlier this week.

While there is not much information on the Winter Spiced Cranberry, the original Sprite Cranberry sales doubled from 2013 to 2017, reports Coca-Cola, so a new addition to the Cranberry line could prove to be popular.

As Coca-Cola already “leans toward the spice side,” CandyHunting writes, “adding extra cinnamon flavor will kick up that brown spice an extra notch.” The British version of the drink released last year was part of the Coke Zero line, described as “bursting full of warming flavors.”

This marks the second new Coke flavor dropped in more than a decade, while it’s counterpart Diet Coke has rolled out a number of new flavors in the past few years.

Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar was recently announced in February.