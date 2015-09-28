We Are All #Blessed: Cinnamon Bun Oreos Are Coming

Two of our favorites foods — cinnamon buns and Oreos — are about to come together in a joyous marriage.

Photos of Cinnamon Bun Oreos have begun making their way around Internet, though the cookies still aren’t available in supermarkets. According to the packaging, the new Oreos are comprised of cinnamon cookies (yum) with “cinnamon bun flavored creme” (double yum).

Other interesting information we’ve gathered from the packaging: The words “Limited Edition” aren’t listed … which means that the cookies could be offered until the end of time! And the size of the package itself — 12.2 oz rather than the normal limited-edition size of 10.7 ounces — corroborates the theory that Cinnamon Bun Oreos may just become a brand staple.

2015 has been a wild year for Oreo-lovers, with the announcements of several exciting, limited-edition flavors including Red Velvet, Key Lime Pie, Toasted Coconut, Brownie Batter and Cotton Candy.

