Cinnabon Celebrates a New Season of The Bachelor with Special Fantasy Sweet Bundle

Bachelor Nation is sure to love Cinnabon's Fantasy Sweet Bundle, which offers a discounted combo of two classic Cinnabon rolls and two cinnamon roll-flavored cold brew ice coffees

Will you accept this Cinnabon?

That's what the bakery chain will be asking every Monday this winter, as they celebrate the new season of ABC's The Bachelor with a new limited-edition menu item.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cinnabon launched the Fantasy Sweet Bundle on Monday, which gives Bachelor Nation fans at home the perfect pairing to indulge in while watching the ABC reality dating series: a combo of two classic Cinnabon rolls and two cinnamon roll-flavored cold brew ice coffees.

Starting at $15, the Fantasy Sweet Bundle can be delivered straight to hungry customers' doors through the brand's website or through the official Cinnabon app. Orders can also be placed for pickup, for those interested in swinging by the store and skipping the line.

And if that weren't enough, first-time Cinnabon app users will automatically be eligible to redeem an offer for a 4-count of BonBites — the bite-sized version of Cinnabon's classic cinnamon rolls — when they download the app and sign up for Cinnabon Rewards.

Clayton Echard Credit: ABC/Pamela Littky

Season 26 of The Bachelor premieres on Monday (8 p.m. ET) on ABC, with 31 women vying for Clayton Echard's heart.

The 28-year-old lead is a sales representative and former football player from Missouri. This year, he gained recognition as a contestant on Michelle Young's Bachelorette season but was eliminated in week 6.

Echard has confirmed he "did find love" on the show.

"I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey, but I'm so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than I thought," he said on Good Morning America. "Again, I'm just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well."

RELATED: Clayton Echard Found Love on The Bachelor: 'Things Worked Out Much Different Than I Thought'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He certainly appears to have a drama-filled season ahead of him.

In a teaser for the season that aired last month, Echard revealed that he's "in love with three women."

He then confessed a secret to two of them that seems to leave both of them in tears. "I just want you to know that what I'm about to say is not gonna be easy to hear," Echard said in the clip. "I want to be fully, fully transparent, and I know it's not easy to hear, but I was intimate with both of you."

One woman appeared to storm off while crying, "Done!," as another asked, "What in the actual f---?" On the verge of tears himself, Echard then admitted he feels "broken."