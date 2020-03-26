Cindy McCain Toasts Late Husband John with 'Quarantine Cocktails' at Home: 'Here's to You Johnny!'

Image zoom Cindy McCain/Instagram. Inset: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty

Cindy McCain is honoring her late husband John McCain from while staying at home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Cindy, who has been sharing a “Quarantine Cocktail” each night on her Instagram, paid tribute to the Arizona Senator, who died in 2018, by enjoying his favorite vodka for Wednesday’s selection.

“Tonight’s Quarantine Cocktail is an Absolute Elyx Dirty Martini,” Cindy wrote on Instagram, adding, “Elyx was my husband’s only vodka he would drink.”

“Here’s to you Johnny!” Cindy said.



RELATED: Cindy McCain Says Late Husband John Wouldn’t Want Her to ‘Sit Alone and Cry’ After His Death

Cindy’s daily “Quarantine Cocktails” have also included the Salty Dog, Bourbon Basil Lemonade, and a “Margatini,” which featured a mobile bar cart of tequila, salsa, and a sombrero.

The mother of four has even been sharing what she’s cooked up in the kitchen as well, including a corned beef that she made on St. Patrick’s Day. She also included a spread of meats and cheeses with her Bourbon Basil Lemonade.

Cindy is at home in Arizona, where she’s remained since her husband’s death. She sold their condo after John died and moved to a French-country home a block from where she grew up.

“This neighborhood is very comforting to me,” she told The Post in May 2019.

Image zoom John and Cindy David Hume Kennerly/Getty

RELATED: Where and How the Bushes, Obamas, McCains & More Are Spending Their Social Distancing During Coronavirus

“The last thing that John would have wanted me to do was just to sit here alone and cry — and mind you, I’ve had my moments,” she added.

“One thing he taught me, among so many things, was the importance of getting back up, the importance of keep doing what you’ve been doing. I’ve been doing these things all along. I think the reason people are noticing now is because he’s gone.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.