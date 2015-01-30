Image zoom

Put Sofia Vergara and Cindy Crawford in the same room together and you have brains and beauty combined.

Yet when the two stars came together to shoot a commercial for their respective Rooms To Go furniture lines, both admit they felt a little trepidation. “I have great respect for the work she does. But to do a commercial with her, to be honest, I was very nervous!” Crawford, 48, tells PEOPLE. “I’m very comfortable modeling but when it involves a little acting, that’s not where my comfort level is.”

Vergara, 42, was also anxious about working with the iconic model. “When I was in Colombia in the 80s and 90s, I never thought I would be doing a commercial with Cindy Crawford,” she says. “I wish I had known, then I would have been working out every day of my life!”

Crawford says the Modern Family star “made it so easy for me because she got to do the comedy and I got to play the more straight guy. She’s really, really funny. She goes all out, which I really admire. Funny and beautiful is such a winning combination.” Vergara says the feeling was mutual. “It was amazing,” she adds. “Cindy is stunning and she’s super nice.”

As for their own inspiration, Crawford says she draws upon travel and fashion to incorporate ideas into her Cindy Crawford Home line. “I always say I’d want a blind person to like my house as much as a seeing person so that it smells good and the music is right and the fabric is soft and there’s a place to put your coffee cup. There’s function and it plays with all your senses,” she explains. “You never want it to be too precious. We always say we are a no coaster household.”

Crawford’s husband, Rande Gerber, is also a voice of “reason.” “We enjoy the process of doing projects together. We both have very strong opinions but we respect each other and we’re willing to listen so usually the end result is better because we considered another point of view,” she says. “Sometimes there can be a little tension until we get to the other side of it. Rande is very aesthetic and I am, too, but in different ways. Our styles complement each other.”

For Vergara’s line, “I wanted to create gorgeous furniture that is made well and is still affordable,” says the actress, adding that she has a chair and bedroom set in her house and her mother has furniture from her collection as well. “Everyone should be able to make their home look amazing and be proud of their home.”

As for the actress’s style, Vergara prefers “contemporary furniture, but not too modern. And I personally prefer rooms that are light so I have a lot of whites and creams in my home,” she says. Her favorite room in her house is the kitchen: “Whenever [her son] Manolo is home or we have people over, we always end up gathering in the kitchen.”

So how will she and fiancé Joe Manganiello best meld their tastes? “We aren’t living together yet,” Vergara admits. “So we haven’t really talked about it!”

