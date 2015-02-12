Image zoom

Getting a body like Cindy Crawford’s may have just gotten a little easier.

The supermodel along with Urban Remedy founder Neka Pasquale launched a new meal plan called Cindy’s Essentials, which focuses on raw snacks, meals and cold-pressed juices.

“To me, the best thing about Cindy’s Essentials is how you sprinkle it your real life,” Crawford tells Elle. “It’s not a cleanse. That’s such a thing, like ‘Oh, I’m on a cleanse.’ But this is just having something as convenient as vending machine food that’s good for you.”

The organic food is packed with plant-based, low-glycemic ingredients — but it includes pasta. zucchini fettuccine pesto, zucchini fettuccine marinara, quinoa bowls and snacks like various brittles and kale chips are part of the plan.

A 3-day kit of Cindy’s Essentials is $224.99 and can be used over a span of 7 days in addition to other food, including caffeine.

So, what is Crawford’s favorite healthy meal? “A kale salad with salmon,” says the mom-of-two. “My husband owns a restaurant in Malibu and that’s my go-to. There’s so many more choices now in restaurants, but to be able to be out and eat like that in a restaurant is such a pleasure.”

As for resisting splurges at the dinner table: “I like to eat dinner with my family and they like pasta, of course, so I’ll just have the turkey meatballs on a bed of raw spinach. Or I’ll make salmon and mashed potatoes and asparagus and skip the mashed potatoes,” said Crawford. “The more you eat healthy, the more you want to do it because you feel better.”

Crawford also advises that the best way to eat healthy is to do it right from the get-go. For breakfast, she said, “I start out with a protein shake. That gets me through with very even energy. Have a salad for lunch. I feel better with protein so I like a salad with fish or chicken. Allow yourself the snack. Keep feeding yourself and then you make better choices. I want to go out for dinner, but don’t let them bring the bread to the table and don’t go totally hungry. Keep your blood sugar level all day. That allows you to make better decisions.”

–Jocelyn Vena