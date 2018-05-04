Where to Get the Best Food and Drink Deals on Cinco De Mayo

Cinco De Mayo, despite its origins commemorating a Mexican military victory over France, has become, in its own way, an American holiday. For whatever reason, we’ve taken to May 5 as a time to indulge in all things south-of-the-border, from tacos to tequila to crisp, yellow lagers. This Saturday, many restaurants are looking to lure you into their locations with deals on just those items, in hopes that you’ll celebrate by spending your money on a few rounds of food and drink. Here are some of the Cinco De Mayo deals you can snag on May 5 and beyond:

Applebee’s

The Dollarita deal (yes, that’s a margarita for just $1) is sticking around through May 5 after a month-long promotion in April. Plus, May’s drink special is $2 Dos Equis, so whether you’re a beer or tequila drinker (or both!) you’re covered.

Bahama Breeze

This chain is already celebrating with a $5 Classic Margarita deal from April 29 through May 5.

California Pizza Kitchen

No, it’s not Mexican food or even Tex-Mex, but the pizza chain does have $5 Agave Lime Margaritas on May 5!

Chipotle

At any of the burrito chain’s 1,500 locations that support DoorDash orders, you can get free delivery from April 30 to May 6 when you use the GETCHIPOTLE code in the DoorDash app.

Chuy’s

Knowing that Friday night is just as good a day to party as Saturday, Chuy’s will have all-day happy hours, beer specials, and more deals from May 4 through May 6, including discounted bloody Marys on Sunday for your post-revelry brunch.

El Pollo Loco

If you’re throwing a party, this chicken chain is offering a discount of $10 on 24-piece orders and $20 off 48-piece orders.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

From May 1 through May 5, this chain will have daily food specials and feature $4 Dos Equis the whole week.

Moe’s Southwest

Burritos are just $5, and you’re also entitled to free chips and salsa with any order. Plus! Free T-shirts while supplies last!

Tijuana Flats

Among various food and drink specials available at this chain, you’ll find $2 tacos and $2 Mexican draft beers.