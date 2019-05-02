Where to Find the Best Food and Drink Deals on Cinco de Mayo

May 5 is coming up quick, which means you need to get your Cinco de Mayo plans in order pronto. Save some dinero while you celebrate by taking a look at these festive food and drink deals. There’s everything from cheap tasty tacos to mouth-watering margs.

Before you indulge though, let’s get one thing out of the way: Though it’s often mistaken for Mexico’s Independence Day, Cinco de Mayo is actually in honor of the country’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. If you’re hungry for more history, the New York Times has an in-depth look at how it became such a widely celebrated holiday in America. Okay, now onto the food:

California Pizza Kitchen: Head over to your local CPK (but first, make sure they’re participating) for $5 Fresh Agave Lime Margaritas all day long on May 5.

TGI Fridays: If you’ve got a few five dollar bills in your pocket, you will go far at Fridays on Cinco de Mayo. They are offering $5 Fridays ‘Ritas, $5 Patron Shots and $5 Dos Equis 23 ounce draft beer.

Patrón and HOOCH: If you’re a HOOCH member, this deal—which reimburses you when you upgrade your standard margarita to a Patrón margarita—might just be for you. How does it work? Order a margarita at any bar that serves Patrón tequila, take a picture of your receipt (with the cost of the upgrade visible), upload it to the app and the cost of the Patrón upgrade will be rewarded into your account.

Bahama Breeze: Get the Cinco party started early on April 28 with deals that last all week long. Most Bahama Breeze locations will be offering $5 Classic Margaritas as well as $10 Create Your Own Premium tequila or rum flights all through the month of May, so you can taste a little bit of everything.

Yard House: More margaritas, por favor! Head to select Yard House locations on May 5 for $5 House Margaritas, Salted Watermelon Margaritas and Pomegranate Margaritas, all day long.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Take a seat in the bar or lounge area for the chance to indulge in $1 tacos and $4 Corona Extra bottles.

Tijuana Flats: The whole weekend is a fiesta at Tijuana Flats. From Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5, enjoy a taco and a beer (or two tacos, or two beers) for only $5.

On The Border: Along with festive live music, On The Border will have a variety of drink specials on May 5. Enjoy $5 Cinco ‘Ritas, $3 Jose Cuervo Gold tequila shots, $4 1800 Silver tequila shots and $5 1800 Reposado tequila shots.

Moe’s: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo without even leaving your house! Spend $10 or more at Moe’s on Uber Eats and receive a free Homewrecker burrito with the promo code FREEFIESTA. At participating locations only.

Chili’s: More $5 specials! Head to your local Chili’s on 5/5 and snag a Tequila Trifecta, Presidente Margarita or draft beer for a just $5.