Chuck E. Cheese's Pizza Is Now Available for Delivery Nationwide

If you grew up going to the holy land that is Chuck E. Cheese’s, then you likely fondly remember the best part about any birthday party there: the pizza.

The entertainment center chain knows you haven’t forgotten about its cheesy pies and is now offering delivery from the playhouse to your adulthood house. After successfully testing delivery in Dallas, Tampa, Orlando, Miami and San Francisco at the end of 2017, Chuck E. Cheese’s is now offering delivery nationwide through Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash, depending on the location you order from.

“We know families love our fresh, never frozen pizza as much as our games,” Ashley Zickefoose, chief marketing and concept officer at CEC Entertainment, Inc, said in a press release. “After years of hearing from guests that we should offer a way for families to enjoy our delicious pizzas at home, we’re excited to make delivery a reality as part of several game-changing initiatives that we have planned this year.”

Chuck E. Cheese

And because no great birthday party ends without a plastic bag filled with random things you don’t need, Chuck E. Cheese’s is really bringing the nostalgia home by adding a small goody bag filled with puzzles, games and toys or a character plush doll to every delivery order while supplies last. The only thing you’ll need to supply is a super sugary birthday cake from your local grocer.

If thought maybe Chuck E. Cheese’s was no longer popular, know that North West, the daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, celebrated her fourth birthday there last year—which means it’s definitely still on trend.